2024 NFL Week 4 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way.
|2024 Week 4 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Giants +5.5
|Giants +5.5
|Cowboys -5.5
|Denver Broncos at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets -8
|Broncos +8
|Jets -8
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|Vikings +3
|Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers +1.5
|Buccaneers +1.5
|Eagles -1.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -3
|Rams +3
|Rams +3
|Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +4.5
|Bengals -4.5
|Bengals -4.5
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -2.5
|Saints +2.5
|Saints +2.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -6.5
|Texans -6.5
|Jaguars +6.5
|New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -10.5
|49ers -10.5
|Patriots +10.5
|Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -3.5
|Cardinals -3.5
|Commanders +3.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers +7
|Chiefs -7
|Chargers +7
|Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -1.5
|Raiders -1.5
|Browns +1.5
|Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -2.5
|Bills +2.5
|Ravens -2.5
|Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins 7:30 PM ET (MON)
|Dolphins -1
|Titans +1
|Titans +1
|Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Lions -3.5
|Seahawks +3.5
|Lions -3.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +1.5
|Colts +1.5
|Steelers -1.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-19
|Steelers 23-17
|Week 3 Results
|8-8
|8-8
|2024 Results
|21-25-2
|24-22-2