2024 NFL Week 4 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 4 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 8:20 PM ET (THUR) Giants +5.5 Giants +5.5 Cowboys -5.5
Denver Broncos at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets -8 Broncos +8 Jets -8
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Packers -3 Packers -3 Vikings +3
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers +1.5 Buccaneers +1.5 Eagles -1.5
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bears -3 Rams +3 Rams +3
Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers +4.5 Bengals -4.5 Bengals -4.5
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons -2.5 Saints +2.5 Saints +2.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Texans -6.5 Texans -6.5 Jaguars +6.5
New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) 49ers -10.5 49ers -10.5 Patriots +10.5
Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals -3.5 Cardinals -3.5 Commanders +3.5
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Chargers +7 Chiefs -7 Chargers +7
Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Raiders -1.5 Raiders -1.5 Browns +1.5
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Ravens -2.5 Bills +2.5 Ravens -2.5
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins 7:30 PM ET (MON) Dolphins -1 Titans +1 Titans +1
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions 8:15 PM ET (MON) Lions -3.5 Seahawks +3.5 Lions -3.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts +1.5 Colts +1.5 Steelers -1.5
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 20-19 Steelers 23-17
Week 3 Results 8-8 8-8
2024 Results 21-25-2 24-22-2
