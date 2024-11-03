2024 NFL Week 9 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 9 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Houston Texans at New York Jets 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Jets -2.5
|Jets -2.5
|Texans +2.5
|Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -8.5
|Ravens -8.5
|Broncos +8.5
|Washington Commanders at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +4
|Commanders -4
|Commanders -4
|Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -6
|Dolphins +6
|Dolphins +6
|Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -7
|Bengals -7
|Bengals -7
|Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +1.5
|Chargers -1.5
|Chargers -1.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -3
|Cowboys +3
|Falcons -3
|New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +7
|Saints -7
|Saints -7
|New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -3.5
|Titans -3.5
|Patriots +3.5
|Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -1.5
|Cardinals -1.5
|Cardinals -1.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -7.5
|Eagles -7.5
|Eagles -7.5
|Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers +2.5
|Packers +2.5
|Lions -2.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks +1
|Rams -1
|Seahawks +1
|Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -5
|Colts +5
|Colts +5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Chiefs -8.5
|Chiefs -8.5
|Buccaneers +8.5
|Week 8 Results
|7-9
|8-8
|2024 Results
|62-57-4
|66-53-4