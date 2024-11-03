Article

2024 NFL Week 9 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Posted on

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 9 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Houston Texans at New York Jets 8:15 PM ET (THUR) Jets -2.5 Jets -2.5 Texans +2.5
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Ravens -8.5 Ravens -8.5 Broncos +8.5
Washington Commanders at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Giants +4 Commanders -4 Commanders -4
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bills -6 Dolphins +6 Dolphins +6
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals -7 Bengals -7 Bengals -7
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns +1.5 Chargers -1.5 Chargers -1.5
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons -3 Cowboys +3 Falcons -3
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers +7 Saints -7 Saints -7
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans -3.5 Titans -3.5 Patriots +3.5
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals -1.5 Cardinals -1.5 Cardinals -1.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -7.5 Eagles -7.5 Eagles -7.5
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Packers +2.5 Packers +2.5 Lions -2.5
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks +1 Rams -1 Seahawks +1
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Vikings -5 Colts +5 Colts +5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ET (MON) Chiefs -8.5 Chiefs -8.5 Buccaneers +8.5
Week 8 Results 7-9 8-8
2024 Results 62-57-4 66-53-4
