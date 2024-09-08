2024 NFL Week 1 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 1 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (THUR) Chiefs -3 Ravens +3 Chiefs -3 Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (Brazil) 8:15 PM ET (FRI) Packers +2 Packers +2 Packers +2 New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals -8 Bengals -8 Bengals -8 Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bills -6.5 Bills -6.5 Bills -6.5 Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Dolphins -3 Dolphins -3 Dolphins -3 Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts +3 Texans -3 Colts +3 Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Giants +1.5 Vikings -1.5 Giants +1.5 Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bears -3.5 Titans +3.5 Bears -3.5 Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints -4 Saints -4 Panthers +4 Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks -6 Seahawks -6 Broncos +6 Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -3 Raiders +3 Chargers -3 Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Browns -2.5 Cowboys +2.5 Cowboys +2.5 Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers -3.5 Buccaneers -3.5 Commanders +3.5 Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Lions -4.5 Lions -4.5 Lions -4.5 New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ET (MON) 49ers -4.5 49ers -4.5 49ers -4.5 Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons -3.5 Steelers +3.5 Steelers +3.5 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 20-17 Steelers 23-17 Results 0-0 0-0 2024 Results 0-0 0-0

