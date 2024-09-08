2024 NFL Week 1 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 1 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Chiefs -3
|Ravens +3
|Chiefs -3
|Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (Brazil) 8:15 PM ET (FRI)
|Packers +2
|Packers +2
|Packers +2
|New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -8
|Bengals -8
|Bengals -8
|Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -6.5
|Bills -6.5
|Bills -6.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -3
|Dolphins -3
|Dolphins -3
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +3
|Texans -3
|Colts +3
|Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +1.5
|Vikings -1.5
|Giants +1.5
|Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -3.5
|Titans +3.5
|Bears -3.5
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -4
|Saints -4
|Panthers +4
|Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -6
|Seahawks -6
|Broncos +6
|Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -3
|Raiders +3
|Chargers -3
|Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -2.5
|Cowboys +2.5
|Cowboys +2.5
|Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Commanders +3.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -4.5
|Lions -4.5
|Lions -4.5
|New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|49ers -4.5
|49ers -4.5
|49ers -4.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -3.5
|Steelers +3.5
|Steelers +3.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-17
|Steelers 23-17
|Results
|0-0
|0-0
|2024 Results
|0-0
|0-0
-00