2024 NFL Week 14 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 14 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 8:15 PM ET (THU)
|Lions -3
|Packers +3
|Lions -3
|Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -13
|Eagles -13
|Eagles -13
|Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -6.5
|Buccaneers -6.5
|Buccaneers -6.5
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -5.5
|Jets +5.5
|Dolphins -5.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -5.5
|Falcons +5.5
|Vikings -5.5
|New Orleans Saints at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +4.5
|Saints -4.5
|Giants +4.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -3
|Titans -3
|Jaguars +3
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -2.5
|Seahawks +2.5
|Seahawks +2.5
|Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams +3.5
|Rams +3.5
|Bills -3.5
|Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -3.5
|49ers -3.5
|49ers -3.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -4
|Chargers +4
|Chargers +4
|Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Cowboys +5.5
|Bengals -5.5
|Bengals -5.5
|Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -6.5
|Steelers -6.5
|Steelers -6.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-13
|Steelers 26-16
|Week 13 Results
|9-7
|7-9
|2024 Results
|99-92-4
|109-82-4