2024 NFL Week 14 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 14 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 8:15 PM ET (THU) Lions -3 Packers +3 Lions -3
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -13 Eagles -13 Eagles -13
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers -6.5 Buccaneers -6.5 Buccaneers -6.5
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Dolphins -5.5 Jets +5.5 Dolphins -5.5
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Vikings -5.5 Falcons +5.5 Vikings -5.5
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Giants +4.5 Saints -4.5 Giants +4.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans -3 Titans -3 Jaguars +3
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals -2.5 Seahawks +2.5 Seahawks +2.5
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Rams +3.5 Rams +3.5 Bills -3.5
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) 49ers -3.5 49ers -3.5 49ers -3.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs -4 Chargers +4 Chargers +4
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys 8:15 PM ET (MON) Cowboys +5.5 Bengals -5.5 Bengals -5.5
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Steelers -6.5 Steelers -6.5 Steelers -6.5
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 23-13 Steelers 26-16
Week 13 Results 9-7 7-9
2024 Results 99-92-4 109-82-4
