2024 NFL Week 2 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Posted on

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 2 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM ET (THUR) Dolphins -2.5 Bills +2.5 Bills +2.5
Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Ravens -8 Ravens -8 Ravens -8
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Vikings +5 49ers -5 49ers -5
New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Cowboys -6 Cowboys -6 Cowboys -6
Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers +5 Chargers -5 Chargers -5
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans +3.5 Jets -3.5 Jets -3.5
Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Packers +2.5 Colts -2.5 Colts -2.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Lions -7.5 Lions -7.5 Buccaneers +7.5
Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots  1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots +3.5 Seahawks -3.5 Patriots +3.5
New York Giants at Washington Commanders 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Commanders -1.5 Commanders -1.5 Commanders -1.5
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars -3 Jaguars -3 Browns +3
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals -1 Cardinals -1 Rams +1
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs -6 Bengals +6 Chiefs -6
Chicago Bears at Houston Texans 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Texans -6.5 Texans -6.5 Texans -6.5
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 PM ET (MON) Eagles -6.5 Eagles -6.5 Falcons +6.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Broncos +2.5 Broncos +2.5 Broncos +2.5
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 20-19 Steelers 20-18
Results 7-7-2 8-6-2
2024 Results 7-7-2 8-6-2

