2024 NFL Week 2 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 2 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Dolphins -2.5
|Bills +2.5
|Bills +2.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -8
|Ravens -8
|Ravens -8
|San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +5
|49ers -5
|49ers -5
|New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -6
|Cowboys -6
|Cowboys -6
|Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +5
|Chargers -5
|Chargers -5
|New York Jets at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +3.5
|Jets -3.5
|Jets -3.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers +2.5
|Colts -2.5
|Colts -2.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -7.5
|Lions -7.5
|Buccaneers +7.5
|Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Patriots +3.5
|New York Giants at Washington Commanders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders -1.5
|Commanders -1.5
|Commanders -1.5
|Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -3
|Jaguars -3
|Browns +3
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -1
|Cardinals -1
|Rams +1
|Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -6
|Bengals +6
|Chiefs -6
|Chicago Bears at Houston Texans 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -6.5
|Texans -6.5
|Texans -6.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Eagles -6.5
|Eagles -6.5
|Falcons +6.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +2.5
|Broncos +2.5
|Broncos +2.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-19
|Steelers 20-18
|Results
|7-7-2
|8-6-2
|2024 Results
|7-7-2
|8-6-2