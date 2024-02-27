Five Steelers Prospects To Watch For At 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine is underway. While players won’t hit the field until Thursday, things kick off Tuesday with NFL general managers, including the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Omar Khan, scheduled to speak with the media. From there, we’ll have player interviews and compile a list of who’s meeting with whom, along with measurements, weigh-ins, and, of course, workout numbers.

Pittsburgh will cast a wide net and evaluate all 321 players in attendance. But here’s five whose time at Indianapolis could set the stage for how interested the Steelers are. I’ll opt against mentioning names we’ve talked about throughout this process and focus on important prospects that haven’t been discussed quite as much.

Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier have and will continue to dominate the center conversation. But stepping outside those names and looking at other possibilities, and it’s a strong center class, Barton is a first-round candidate.

He’s not a natural center. He started far more at left tackle than center. But he closed out the Blue Devils’ 2020 season at the pivot, and some project his NFL home to be on the inside. What will Barton’s height and arm length come in at? That will determine where many project his NFL fit, and he could turn into this year’s Peter Skoronski, only shifting to center instead of guard. While Pittsburgh is ultimately more likely to target an experienced center, Barton’s measurables could make him part of the OC1 conversation. This means the Steelers will inevitably be linked and discussed.

Outside corner is a glaring need for the Steelers, but slot has its questions, too. Patrick Peterson’s future remains uncertain, while Chandon Sullivan is a pending free agent. Even if both remain and return, there isn’t a long-term option on the roster. Enter Sainristil.

A three-year wide receiver for the Wolverines, Sainristil converted to cornerback and showed off his ball skills, picking off six passes in 2023. He’s aggressive and physical and can blitz, too, checking all the boxes the Steelers covet. They have a lot of needs, and Sainristil might feel slightly more “luxury,” but this would be a huge get on Day Two.

Another offensive lineman. Like Barton, Fautanu’s measurements could dictate where the NFL views him, with 33-inch arms often viewed as the minimum to play offensive tackle. Pittsburgh prefers even more length than that. On tape, Fautanu is a physical prospect but light on his feet.

If he can pass the size test to play tackle, he’ll be part of the conversation when Pittsburgh’s on the clock at No. 20. It’s a deep offensive tackle class. The Steelers will have options, moreso than they had a year ago, but Fautanu is a name not talked about enough in the first round.

It’s hard to find defensive linemen in the draft who fit the Steelers well. The size, the pedigree, the production, the tape. They ask a lot from this group. It makes Smith an intriguing name. Listed at 6-6 315 pounds, we’ll see how he weighs in and what his arm length is, but he could be a “box checker” on paper.

He’s athletic and versatile, with traits and tools to succeed, but he’s raw and tore his ACL in 2022, and his production isn’t overwhelming. But he could be one of the names who stand out as depth for the present and starter material for the future. His testing will be key.

Inside linebacker isn’t a huge need for the Steelers, though it’s fair to say they’re still searching for a long-term upgrade. Still, there are other positions of greater importance this offseason. But Wilson is an interesting prospect with great tape and fluid movement whose stock has only been plagued by repeated injuries early in his Wolfpack career. Multiple knee injuries and a shoulder injury early in college. To his credit, he stayed healthy his final two seasons and was highly productive in 2023, with 138 tackles (17.5 TFL), six sacks, three interceptions, and one forced fumble. On tape, he looks like the best inside linebacker in this class.

The biggest concern teams like the Steelers will have is his medical. And you can bet he’ll be poked and prodded throughout his time at Indy as teams decide whether or not to clear him medically. If team doctors don’t, his tape really won’t matter.

Without leaving such an important and busy weekend at just five names, here is a quick breakdown of critical position groups and what to watch for at this year’s NFL Combine.

Quarterback

– Some of the top quarterbacks won’t throw, but I want to watch those who are: Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Washington’s Michael Penix. They’re unlikely to become Steelers, but they’re plausible candidates in that mid-first-round range. I am especially interested in Nix, arguably the most sensible and realistic target for Pittsburgh at No. 20, even if the odds of the Steelers making such a move remain low.

– Putting the top names aside, it is more likely the Steelers will draft a quarterback in the sixth or seventh round. Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman, Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa, and Florida State’s Jordan Travis (mainly to check him medically) are names to watch.

Running Back

A low “need” for the Steelers. A want, really. But Pittsburgh has only two running backs on the roster guaranteed a spot in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. It opens the void for the third spot. The team’s tradition is to opt for a bigger power back, putting the likes of UCLA’s Carson Steele and Marshall’s Rasheen Ali in play. Or could the team go the other way and look for more of a scatback and third down type like Memphis’ Blake Watson? And are there any fullback types from the tight-end pool to give a once-over? But at the NFL Combine, this will be a low-priority position to discuss, though the running back field is wide open.

Wide Receiver

Hiring Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator makes the wide receiver a little less important. But depth is weak, and there’s no clear slot option, and WR Diontae Johnson is entering the final year of his year. Pittsburgh won’t be in the market for a top name, but Mike Tomlin had his eyes on Michigan WR Roman Wilson during the Senior Bowl. Other names to consider include Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley, and UTSA’s Josh Cephus. The Steelers are still likely to add to this group in some form or fashion by May.

Offensive Tackle

Lots of top names here. Alabama’s JC Latham is a road-grading run blocker who I’d love to see fall to Pittsburgh at No. 20. This is a huge week for Georgia’s Amarius Mims, a star high school recruit with upside as massive as his 6-8 frame. But injuries limited him to just eight starts, and he has to refine his game, making him a tough evaluation and risk for those considering him in the first round.

This is a deep tackle class with talent throughout. Beyond him, it’s worth getting eyes on Houston’s Patrick Paul, Yale’s Kiran Amegadjie, and Missouri’s Javon Foster. An important class to watch for at this year’s NFL Combine.

Interior Offensive Line

Not much talk about pure guards, though Michigan’s Zak Zinter is a talented name hampered by a late-season injury. TCU’s Brandon Coleman has guard/tackle versatility that could be attractive. But center is the focus here, a strong class top to bottom. Coming off a broken leg, how much Frazier participates is unclear but his recovery seems to be progressing well. Powers-Johnson had a strong Senior Bowl, but he also only practiced one day before getting dinged up. There’s still something for him to prove. Miami (FL)’s Matt Lee, LSU’s Charles Turner III, and Clemson’s Will Putnam are potential sleeper prospects.

Defensive Line

An area where the Steelers clearly need help, though it can be difficult to link names to the team. Missouri’s Darius Robinson has a tweener build but powerful hands and great upper-body strength. He should test well. Baylor’s Gabe Hall will run an impressive 40, but I want to see his agility times (if he tests, many players wait until their Pro Day for the short shuttle/three cone). Duke’s DeWayne Carter has a great bull rush, while Miami (FL)’s Leonard Taylor is someone I want to learn more about.

Linebacker

Won’t spend much time on EDGE, though the reputation is it’s a strong class. Off-ball linebacker is a decent class. Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr. makes sense but probably won’t be in the team’s cards. Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg seems a more realistic option.

Cornerback

Tons of options here. I’m excited for Clemson’s Nate Wiggins, who will be mentioned to Pittsburgh more post-Combine than he was before it. Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell has been a hot name since the Senior Bowl, but the Steelers haven’t drafted a non-Power Five name in the first round since QB Ben Roethlisberger in 2004. Florida State’s Renardo Green is also a sleeper name lost in the strength of this class.

Besides Sainristil, other slot options include Rutgers’ Max Melton and Penn State’s Daequan Hardy are other names to keep in mind.

Safety

Not a strong class overall. Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin has an intriguing size/athleticism profile, while Miami (FL)’s Kamren Kinchens could be the first safety off the board. But Kinchens’ teammate James Williams is someone I want to watch run. Moved to linebacker at the Senior Bowl, he’s a potential hybrid who hopefully shows the speed and fluidity to stick at strong safety. I knocked Maryland’s Beau Brade for his stiff hips and want to see his change of direction ability in on-field workouts and shuttle times. Wake Forest’s Malik Mustapha is also an interesting middle-round candidate.