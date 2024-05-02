Steelers Discussed First Round Trade-Up Scenario With Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly traded up in the first round for the second-straight draft. According to ESPN Seattle Seahawks beat reporter Brady Henderson, the Steelers were one of several teams the Seahawks held discussions with about potentially trading down in the first round.

“The Seahawks were discussing trade-back scenarios with the Pittsburgh Steelers (who picked 20th), Philadelphia Eagles (22nd), Minnesota Vikings (23rd), Green Bay Packers (25th) and Atlanta Falcons (43rd), according to sources.”

Ultimately, Seattle didn’t agree to any deal and stood pat, taking Texas DT Byron Murphy II with the 16th overall selection. Per Henderson’s article, GM John Schneider said Murphy was just “too good” of a player to trade back from and risk losing to another team. Murphy was the second defensive player taken in this year’s class.

Steelers GM Omar Khan confirmed the team considered trading up in the first round, presumably to make sure it landed Washington OT Troy Fautanu, viewed as a potential top-15 selection who slipped due to how quarterback-heavy the top half of the round was, six selected within the top 12 picks. Khan also confirmed the team had the chance to trade down from No. 20. But they ultimately didn’t make a deal and let the board come to them, Fautanu falling into their laps and the team quickly turning in the card.

Last year, Khan went up three spots, No. 17 to No. 14, in a trade with the New England Patriots for Georgia OT Broderick Jones. In that deal, the Steelers only gave up a fourth-round pick. Khan later moved down in the third round to recoup a fourth-round selection.

It’s not clear what the trade compensation would’ve been to move up with Seattle. Perhaps the Steelers weren’t willing to part with their fourth-round pick this year, No. 119, ultimately used on South Dakota State OG Mason McCormick. Maybe Seattle’s asking price was too high, seeking a third rounder and No. 98, with which Pittsburgh drafted NC State ILB Payton Wilson. Regardless, the first round broke well for Pittsburgh, not needing to give up any capital and still land a top player on its draft board.

Despite conversations throughout the draft, Khan and the Steelers made zero trades this year, standing pat with all seven of their selections.