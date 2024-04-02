2024 Draft WR Prospects: Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) – Combine Edition

Today, I wanted to visualize some great data from Kent Lee Platt’s Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) for wide receivers (WR). Here is a link to Platt’s website in case you haven’t seen his work https://ras.football/.

To qualify for a RAS score, a player must have a total of six recorded metrics from any of the following: Height, Weight, Forty-yard dash, Twenty-yard split, Ten-yard split, Bench Press, Vertical Jump, Broad Jump, Short Shuttle, and 3-Cone. The player is then graded on each in comparison to the positional database since 1987 to get a better sense of their size, speed, explosion, agility, and total value, giving context to the raw numbers.

The goal of the series is to provide the RAS from Platt, and visualize it to get a simultaneous view of all the players at their position that participated at the combine. Here are the players that qualified for a RAS (NOTE: Positions are grouped from the scouting combine results tracker compiled by Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora):

Overall, this is a very deep and athletic group, with 14 of the 34 WRs having 90-plus RAS, compared to 12 in my 2023 WR RAS article.

Leading this year’s list is Adonai Mitchell of Texas, with a near-perfect 9.99 RAS. He has elite speed and explosion and good size but no agility testing. 32 3/8” arms and 9” hands.

Washington’s Rome Odunze (9.92 RAS) has great size, speed, explosion, and agility. 32 1/4” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Devontez Walker (9.92 RAS) has elite speed and explosion, okay size, but no agility testing. 33 1/4” arms and 9 1/8” hands.

Florida’s Ricky Pearsall (9.91 RAS) has elite speed, explosion, and agility, with okay size. 30 7/8” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Xavier Legette (9.89 RAS) has elite explosion, great speed, and good size but no agility testing. 31 7/8” arms and 9” hands.

Southeast Missouri’s Ryan Flournoy (9.89 RAS) has elite speed and explosion, good size, but no agility testing. 31 5/8” arms and 10 1/8” hands.

Brian Thomas Jr. (9.82 RAS) has elite speed, great size, and explosion but no agility testing. 32 3/4” arms and 9 3/4” hands.

Pittsburgh’s Bub Means (9.71 RAS) has great speed and explosion, good size, but no agility testing. 33 1/4” arms and 10 1/8” hands.

Johnny Wilson (9.69 RAS) has elite size, great explosion, good speed, but didn’t qualify in agility (4.11 shuttle, no three-cone). Nice 35 3/8” arms and 10” hands.

Rice’s Luke McCaffrey (9.42 RAS) has elite agility, with good size, speed, and explosion. 30 1/8” arms and 9 5/8” hands.

Cornelius Johnson of Michigan (9.42 RAS) has great size, speed, and explosion, with okay agility. 31 7/8” arms and 8 5/8” hands.

Xavier Worthy of Texas (9.41 RAS) broke a combine record with a 4.21 40-yard dash, with elite speed and explosion but very poor size and no agility testing. 31 1/8” arms and 8 3/4” hands.

Georgia’s Ladd McConkey (9.32 RAS) has elite speed and agility, good explosion, but poor size. 30 1/4” arms and 8 5/8” hands.

Jermaine Burton of Alabama (9.08 RAS) has elite explosion, good speed, and okay size, but no agility testing. 31” arms and 9 7/8” hands.

Nine players have a RAS in the eight range, starting with Oregon’s Troy Franklin (8.98 RAS). He has great speed and explosion, good agility, but poor size. 31 7/8” arms and 8 3/4” hands.

Anthony Gould of Oregon State (8.84 RAS) has elite speed and explosion and good agility but very poor size. 29 5/8” arms and 8 7/8” hands.

Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk (8.81 RAS) has great explosion, with good size and speed, but no agility testing. 31 3/4” arms and 9 3/4” hands.

Fellow Husky Jalen McMillan (8.6 RAS) has great explosion, with good speed and agility, and okay size. 32 1/8” arms and 10” hands.

Malik Washington of Virginia (8.57 RAS) has elite explosion, good speed and agility, but poor size. 30 3/8” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Michigan’s Roman Wilson (8.55 RAS) has elite speed, great agility, but poor size and no explosive testing. 30 3/8” arms and 9 3/8” hands.

Jalen Coker of Holy Cross (8.49 RAS) has elite explosion, good size, okay speed, but no agility testing. 32 7/8” arms and 9 7/8” hands.

Utah’s Devaughn Vele (8.38 RAS) has great size, good speed and explosion, and okay size. 33 1/2” arms and 9 3/4” hands.

Keon Coleman of Florida State (8.1 RAS) has great size and explosion but poor speed and no agility testing. 32 1/8” arms and 9 3/8” hands.

Three players land in the seven range, starting with UCF’s Javon Baker (7.77 RAS). He has good size, speed, and explosion but no agility testing. 32 1/4” arms and 9 5/8” hands.

Ainias Smith of Texas A&M (7.21 RAS) has good speed and agility but poor size and no explosive testing. 29” arms and 8 1/2” hands.

USC’s Brenden Rice (7.07 RAS) has good size, speed, and explosion but poor agility. 33” arms and 9 5/8” hands.

Four players have a RAS in the sixes. Lideatrick Griffin of Mississippi State (6.84 RAS) has great speed, good explosion, okay agility, but very poor size. 30 5/8” arms and 9 1/8” hands.

Jamari Thrash of Louisville (6.69 RAS) has great speed, okay explosion, but poor size and didn’t qualify in agility (7.16 three-cone, but no shuttle). 31” arms and 8 5/8” hands.

Isaiah Williams of Illinois (6.24 RAS) has great explosion and agility but poor speed and very poor size. 30 1/8” arms and 9 1/8” hands.

Jacob Cowing of Arizona (6.2 RAS) has elite speed, good explosion, okay agility, but very poor size. 29 1/4” arms and 9” hands.

One player in the fives: Tulane’s Jha’Quan Jackson (5.26 RAS). He has great speed, but poor explosion, very poor size, and no agility testing. 30 7/8” arms and 8 7/8” hands.

Also, just one player in the four range, Tahj Washington of USC (4.63 RAS). He has good explosion and agility, okay speed, but very poor size. 29 1/8” arms and 8 3/8” hands.

Then a substantial dip to the final two players. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint of Georgia (1.56 RAS) has okay size and explosion, but very poor speed and agility. 33” arms and 10” hands.

The lowest RAS at WR is Kentucky’s Tayvion Robinson (1.29 RAS). He has poor size, explosion, and agility, and very poor speed. 31” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

The need at the position for the Pittsburgh Steelers is obviously vast, and it’s nice to see the group is an athletic one overall.

For those who like the numbers, it’s unfortunate a few players didn’t test fully. It will be interesting to monitor the pro days and continue to see how the men stack up in the coming weeks when Platt updates the site with the unofficial numbers.

What do you think about the data? Thanks for reading, and please let me know your thoughts in the comments!