Evaluating Steelers’ Guard and Center Options In The 2023 NFL Draft

Author’s Note: Writing this article altered several of my opinions I’d held about Pittsburgh’s current offensive line, as well as my views on the best ways to improve it. Please read the piece with more than the usual care. The material deserves some fine tooth comb debate down in the Comments.

Mansfield to Webby to Dawson,

Hartings, and on to Pounce.

When you’re a Center in Pittsburgh,

You play a position that Counts.

Faneca yields to DeCastro,

And now we need someone new.

It’s not the same as the Centers,

But the Guards have been great too.

But as for Offensive Tackle,

Where other teams give their all,

In all of Steelers history

There’s not even one in the Hall.

THE CURRENT ROSTER OF GUARDS AND CENTERS

Left Guard = James Daniels. 6’3⅜”, 306 lbs. with 33¾” arms and 9½” hands. 25 years old. Chicago’s Round 2 pick in 2018, he came over to Pittsburgh as the prize 2022 free agent and earned every penny. He was the best player on the line last year, and is still growing as a pro. He breath the air of a Faneca or DeCastro, but with one more step he’ll be starting to sniff it. The 2022 version would eventually earn a pro bowl or three, and if he gets better… oh boy. A solid B+, and angling up.

One factor we haven’t considered enough is the fairly astonishing level of youth all the way across the line. 25, 26, 26, 32 [UFA backup], 27 [another backup], 24, 24. They’ve also had just one year together, one year with their new QB, and one year under Coach Pat Meyer. Adding more young talent may not be as smart a move as I thought when I first began this article. It’s certainly a question to ponder.

THE STEELERS COULD TARGET ANY OL SPOT EXCEPT RIGHT GUARD

These pages have seen a lot of debate about the best way to improve the offensive line. Interestingly enough, we seem to agree on most of the basics. The Steelers need to add some depth to the Tackle room, and have two starters that could both be improved. Dan Moore Jr. earns the most ire because he hasn’t “arrived” yet, but he’s also the better run blocker of the two, and can boast clear endorsements from everyone in a position to have a responsible opinion. Ben Roethlisberger called him “the Tackle of the future for this football team.” Coach Meyer, has said he is pleased with Moore’s progression. Retired OL’s like Max Starks and Craig Wolfley have sworn up and down that Moore has “it,” and are totally confident that he’s eventually going to be a good bit more than solid. And you can add in our own Steelers Depot film watchers. That’s powerful stuff.

On the other side, Chuks Okorafor has matured into an above-average pass blocker and below-average run blocker. He’s solid enough to be dead average, but “average” is also “improvable,” and his contract pays him at full retail value.

The current state of the Centers and Guards is described above. Suffice to say it is also improvable, and could really use a star at any position, but depth is less of a concern than at Tackle. The only real opening at the moment would be for a more reliable starter to take over the Left Guard duties from Kevin Dotson. But what kind of player would they be looking for?

WHAT OL SKILL SETS WILL THE STEELERS LOOK FOR AND AVOID?

There are lots of good linemen who’d fit quite well on one team but not on others. The classic example is seen with gap/power teams versus outside zone units. Players who would excel in both systems are Round 1 talents almost by definition, and after that we start to see ever sharper lines dividing big-and-strong from fleet-and-athletic. Pittsburgh now faces a new wrinkle because Coach Pat Meyer’s approach to blocking has some unusual features. These are bound to alter the sort of player our team will want to target.

Alex Kozora has been doing his best to explain the details that Coach Meyer looks for, and I urge you to go back and reread the quasi-series. It starts with a February, 2022 article on basic philosophy; and then includes a March, 2022 article on Meyer going to Daniel Falale pro day. Then there’s a May, 2022 article about James Daniels’ explanation of the Meyer pass protection philosophy, Alex’s August, 2022 follow up article on the basics, and most recently a February 8, 2023 video on “what is a chase-down block,” with a February 9 follow up article on how often the Guards are asked to slide out to protect the Tackles’ against inside counters. Having just come back from that very journey, I think draft watchers should emphasize the following points:

The Steelers ask their Tackles to establish wide pockets by using aggressive sets, with the Guards to routinely sliding over to protect those Tackles against the inside counters that take advantage of over-setting. Those moves leave the Center manning what could be a lot of open ground where a linemate used to be.

All OL’s are expected to make first significant contact, using independent hands to deliver the strike. This is a core principle.

Aggressive sets are a big deal because they lead to that first contact. This includes short sets, where the OL steps into a charging pass rusher rather than slowly retreating in pocket formation, and the wide/deep sets mentioned above.

Aggressive sets have a downside, however, which can show up in the form of an uneven pocket.

LESSONS:

OT’s must have either unusually excellent feet or unusually excellent reach to do the job. A giant like last year’s Faalale or this year’s Dawand Jones might fit particularly well, since the assistance from IOL’s will diminish the danger of inside countermoves. That tends to be the Achilles heel of most colossi.

IOL’s must have the lateral agility to provide that assistance, so men confined to phone booth action may be poor fits even if they do that task exceptionally well. The team will re-sign Kevin Dotson, penalties and all, if that is the skill set they want.

Agility in the Guards and Centers also matters to the extent it helps close the holes of a ragged pocket formation.

There is a standard scouting phrase that criticizes a particular category of players as “catchers more than strikers.” That will be anathema to Coach Meyer. He insists on aggressive play first and foremost; not so much in the sense of being a nasty finisher, but rather as being eager to initiate contact, putting the defender on the defensive.

Firing off the line (burst) will be another esteemed talent. It is, after all, how linemen initiate first contact in the run game. Note that this is an area where Dotson excels.

Players who already have the “independent hands” club in their bag will have a leg up. It isn’t the most natural movement, and some players find it extremely hard to master.

Players with good experience at Meyeresque, extra aggressive sets will also have a leg up.

Older prospects coming from a different philosophy may get a discount because it would take them time to unlearn before they can relearn. Note: One wonders if that unlearning process was behind last year’s slow start, and how much worse (or better) it will be for rookies?

PATTERNS IN THE 2023 CLASS OF IOL PROSPECTS

The only IOL prospect worth a 2023 Round 1 pick is Peter Skoronski, who would provide extraordinary value at #17. Skoronski is usually described as a Tackle, and for very good reason. He is the most technically adept edge blocker in the class, and it isn’t particularly close. But Peter Skoronski looks more like a Guard or Center, particularly when it comes to length, and no one seems to doubt that he has DeCastro/Pouncey potential on the inside. With extra versatility that neither of them enjoyed. He played Center all through high school, meaning he is that rarest of breeds: the true 5-position offensive lineman. Adding this young man to Pittsburgh’s OL room would challenge Moore, Okorafor, Dotson, and Cole all at the same time, which would be a happy occurrence indeed. “Let the best man win! (With the odd man out serving as exceptional depth).”

Please note that I’ve included both Paris Johnson and Broderick Jones on the list because they have the physical talent to play Guard, but don’t be fooled. Both of those young men would be picked with the Tackle position in mind and Guard as an emergency fallback.

The heart of the IOL class is in Rounds 2-4. The most notable feature is a very odd cluster of Size XL Centers who would be equally adept as starting Guards. Not just “able to play Guard in a pinch,” but actually just as good in either spot. This is an appealing idea because it would give the team a free swing at the next great Center, add depth, and also give a potential Center some seasoning by letting him start his career at Guard. Note that Pittsburgh has done in the past with reasonable success. Both Hartings and Dawson began their careers at Guard before moving in to the pivot.

The names to watch in that dual-purpose category include John Michael Schmitz, Cody Mauch, Joe Tippmann, Ricky Stromberg, Steve Avila, and Emil Ekiyor Jr. Like I said: a much bigger pool than usual.

Then there are a few pure Guards to look at. These come in basically three flavors: giant people movers, athletic college Guards, and college Tackles projected to move inside at the next level.

There are two really nice prospects in the people-mover group: O’Cyrus Torrence in Round 2, and Anthony Bradford in Round 3. We need to have a serious discussion about how well each of these would fit the Pat Meyer blocking scheme. It may be a case where both of them should be off our board due to the limits on their lateral agility, plus the fact that Kevin Dotson (a proven people-mover) is already on the team.

The athletic college Guards are headlined by Andrew Vorhees. Heck, they may be limited to Andrew Vorhees. And to Skoronski, of course.

The convert-from-Tackle types include young men like Matthew Bergeron, Henry Bainvalu, and McClendon Curtis. This last category also has several players who would offer very solid value with the Round 4 pick because they combine Round 2 abilities with either a discount for lack of size, or relatively severe flaws in their technique.

My research pretty much ends at that point, so ll input and suggestions for Day 3 talents would be greatly appreciated. We’ve identified several promising boom-or-bust Tackles that could fall to Round 7, and it would be very nice to know if the same is true for the Guards.

GUARD AND CENTER PROSPECTS IN THE 2023 DRAFT