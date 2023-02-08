Watch: What Is A Chasedown Block?

Bringing you guys another video today. Focusing on offensive line technique, we’re going over Pat Meyer’s “chasedown” block that is an aggressive pass set used against widely aligned defenders. Two examples of RT Chukwuma Okorafor using it throughout the season. Though the execution is a bit lacking, we talk through the technique, the why, and the coaching points.

