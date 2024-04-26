The Ringer Gives Steelers ‘A+’ Grade For Selection Of Troy Fautanu, Who Blocks With ‘Plenty Of Vinegar’

It wasn’t the flashiest pick, but it might have been the nastiest pick — in a good way.

Sitting at No. 20 overall, the Pittsburgh Steelers landed Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, adding a player who brings a real physical presence to the offensive line, a position group that the Steelers continue to build up in a major way.

While there is some question as to whether he sticks at left tackle or moves to right tackle, or even ultimately moves inside to guard or center, the Steelers very clearly got one of the top-rated players on their draft board and are ecstatic about it.

So, too, are plenty of analysts. The Steelers have received a number of high marks for the selection of Fautanu in the first round. That includes The Ringer’s Danny Kelly, who gave the Steelers an “A+” game for the selection, comparing Fautanu to New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft coming out of USC.

“I love this pick for the Steelers, who grab a highly athletic and versatile offensive lineman in Fautanu, who is my OT3 and 14th-ranked player overall,” Kelly writes. “The former Huskies standout is certainly capable of playing at left tackle for Pittsburgh, if that’s where the team sees him, but he has the frame and demeanor to potentially line up at any of the five offensive line spots. That gives the Steelers the opportunity to field their best five linemen—and give new quarterback Russell Wilson (or Justin Fields) the best chance for success in 2024 and beyond.”

When it comes to position versatility, the Steelers love that ability. It’s something they tend to target, especially along the offensive line, where the goal is to get the best group of five out on the field, regardless of position.

That’s what they get in Fautanu, too.

Though the Steelers view him as a tackle, whether that’s at left tackle or right tackle remains to be seen. He can play both, as well as potentially kick inside and handle guard and potentially even center. For now though, he’ll stick at tackle for the Steelers, which gives Pittsburgh two solid bookends to build around in Fautanu and second-year pro Broderick Jones.

Where those two line up in relation to one another will be figured out down the line, but there is no denying the excitement surrounding the Steelers’ addition of Fautanu.

He brings that nasty, physical edge to the position, and should fit in seamlessly with the Steelers and their run-heavy approach that will only continue and strengthen under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Kelly went as far as to say that Fautanu is a “rugged, quick-footed offensive lineman who blocks with plenty of vinegar; has the body type and demeanor to play at both tackle and guard.” That sums up the Washington product quite well.

The fact that the Steelers were able to sit tight at No. 20 and still land Fautanu is pretty remarkable, too, considering he was ranked at No. 17 in the top 100 consensus board entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Steelers got their guy and are earning plenty of praise for it. Hopefully that praise continues when he hits the field for the Black and Gold this fall.