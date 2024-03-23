2024 NFL Draft WR Prospects: PFF Grades, Big Board Ranks

Today, I wanted to look at wide receiver prospects (WR) in the upcoming draft. The chart below is 2024 PFF Grades and current Big Board that updates through the draft process:
Marvin Harrison Jr. – Ohio State (No. 2). Pass snaps since 2021 (134, 422, 366). Wide snaps (119, 364, 292). Slot snaps (15, 58, 71). Catches (11, 77, 67). Targets (16, 118, 114). Yards (139, 1,263, 1,211). Yards/rec (12.6, 16.4, 18.1). Touchdowns (three, 14, 14). In 2023, High-80 overall (OVR) and receiving (REC) grades (excellent). Great 82.6 versus man coverage (MAN). Average 43.3 contested catch rate (CCR), and below average 8.2 drop rate (DR). T-third with 15 deep catches, fifth in deep yards (598), and t-16th in contested catches (13). Only measured in at the combine.
Malik Nabers – LSU (No. 4). Pass snaps (228, 445, 450). Wide (ten, 266, 207). Slot (218, 179, 241). Catches (29, 72, 89). Targets (47, 100, 128). Yards (430, 1,017, 1,568). Yards/rec (14.8, 14.1, 17.6). Touchdowns (four, three, 14). 90-plus REC, OVR, and MAN. Above average 5.3 DR. Average 45.5 CCR. Second in deep catches (19). 30 missed tackles forced (MTF) and 624 deep yards each ranked fourth, and ranked sixth in slot yards (991). Combine invite.
Rome Odunze – Washington (No. 7). Pass snaps (265, 486, 599). Wide (117, 408, 490). Slot (145, 77, 104). Catches (41, 75, 92). Targets (69, 110, 140). Yards (415, 1,145, 1,639). Yards/rec (10.1, 15.3, 17.8). Touchdowns (four, seven, 13). High-80 OVR, REC, MAN, and 75.0 CCR (all excellent). Good 3.2 DR. Deep catches (23), 21 contested catches, and 783 deep yards each ranked first in 2023. 27th in screen yards (175). Combine participant.
Brian Thomas Jr. – LSU (No. 27). Pass snaps (264, 280, 471). Wide (238, 242, 408). Slot (24, 36, 62). Catches (28, 31, 68). Targets (41, 48, 87). Yards (359, 361, 1,177). Yards/rec (12.8, 11.6, 17.3). Touchdowns (two, five, 17). Mid-70 OVR, REC, and 53.8 CCR (all above average). Average 6.8 DR. Below average 61.2 MAN. Second in deep yards (670). T-third with 15 deep catches. Combine participant.
Ladd McConkey – Georgia (No. 30). Pass snaps (174, 366, 150). Wide (92, 275, 118). Slot (82, 90, 32). Catches (31, 58, 30). Targets (39, 82, 37). Yards (447, 762, 483). Yards/rec (14.4, 13.1, 16.1). Touchdowns (five, seven, two). Low-80 OVR and REC. 40.0 CCR, 6.3 DR, and 60.1 MAN. Top-two WR at the Senior Bowl per our Jonathan Heitritter, stating the refined route runner had his way with CBs. He displayed this in game as well. Combine participant.
Adonai Mitchell – Texas (No. 32). Pass snaps (273, 92, 511). Wide (261, 83, 417). Slot (11, nine, 94). Catches (29, nine, 55). Targets (52, 17, 86). Yards (428, 134, 845). Yards/rec (14.8, 14.9, 15.4). Touchdowns (four, three, 11). Great 1.8 DR. Above average 74.1 REC. 71.9 OVR. Average 66.9 MAN. Below average 36.4 CCR. Combine participant.
Troy Franklin – Oregon (No. 34). Pass snaps (153, 402, 439). Wide (133, 299, 355). Slot (20, 103, 80). Catches (18, 61, 81). Targets (32, 83, 114). Yards (209, 891, 1,383). Yards/rec (11.6, 14.6, 17.1). Touchdowns (two, nine, 14). 80-range REC, OVR, and MAN (all great). Below average 36.8 CCR and 10.0 DR. T-eighth in deep catches (14), and 11th in deep yards (558). Combine participant.
Roman Wilson – Michigan (No. 49). Pass snaps (190, 191, 300). Wide (140, 18, 94). Slot (50, 172, 206). Catches (25, 25, 48). Targets (39, 37, 67). Yards (420, 376, 789). Yards/rec (16.8, 15.0, 16.4). Touchdowns (three, four, 12). 80-plus REC, OVR, and 2.0 DR (great). Good 75.5 MAN. Below average 37.5 CCR. T-24th in deep catches (12). Another top-two WR at the Senior Bowl for Heitritter, a refined route runner that’s undersized/slot role. Combine participant.
Ricky Pearsall – Florida (No. 51). Pass snaps (359, 291, 460). Wide (214, 80, 194). Slot (145, 209, 260). Catches (48, 34, 65). Targets (67, 59, 87). Yards (580, 669, 963). Yards/rec (12.1, 19.7, 14.8). Touchdowns (four, five, four). 70-range REC, OVR, and MAN. Good 3.0 DR. Above average 50.0 CCR. Our Ross McCorkle sees a potential Pittsburgh fit, smart with plus hands and routes with slot experience, and a willing blocker. Combine participant.
Jermaine Burton – Alabama (No. 54). Pass snaps (225, 351, 297). Wide (184, 211, 238). Slot (40, 138, 59). Catches (26, 40, 39). Targets (30, 58, 57). Yards (497, 677, 798). Yards/rec (19.1, 16.9, 20.5). Touchdowns (five, seven, eight). 82.0 REC (good). Perfect 0.0 DR. Good 56.3 CCR. 79.7 OVR. Slightly above average 68.5 MAN. Fourth-ranked ADOT (20.2), and 25th in deep yards (484). Combine participant.
Keon Coleman – Florida State (No. 57). Pass snaps (42, 416, 404). Wide (34, 393, 280). Slot (eight, 23, 119). Catches (seven, 58, 50). Targets (nine, 88, 87). Yards (50, 798, 658). Yards/rec (7.1, 13.8, 13.2). Touchdowns (one, seven, 11). Low-70 MAN, REC, and OVR. Good 3.8 DR. Poor 33.3 CCR. Combine participant.
Ja’Lynn Polk – Washington (No. 62). Pass snaps (47, 407, 540). Wide (41, 254, 317). Slot (six, 152, 222). Catches (five, 41, 69). Targets (seven, 68, 108). Yards (114, 694, 1,159). Yards/rec (22.8, 16.9, 16.8). Touchdowns (one, six, nine). 70-plus REC, OVR, and MAN. Above average 54.2 CCR and 5.5 DR. T-eighth in deep catches (14). Tenth in deep yards (567). Combine participant.
Xavier Legette – South Carolina (No. 64). Pass snaps (130, 157, 415). Wide (94, 107, 268). Slot (36, 47, 141). Catches (eight, 18, 71). Targets (14, 29, 97). Yards (63, 167, 1,255). Yards/rec (7.9, 9.3, 17.7). T-13th in deep yards (554). T-15th in deep catches (13). Senior Bowl and Combine participant.
Jalen McMillan – Washington (No. 66). Pass snaps (319, 496, 259). Wide (273, 28, 15). Slot (45, 459, 231). Catches 39, 79, 45). Targets (59, 118, 63). Yards (470, 1,098, 553). Yards/rec (12.1, 13.9, 12.3). Touchdowns (three, nine, five). Low-70 REC (average) and OVR. Below average 61.5 MAN and 10.0 DR. Bad 0.0 CCR. Combine participant.
Xavier Worthy – Texas (No. 69). Pass snaps (397, 416, 491). Wide (279, 322, 294). Slot (117, 92, 196). Catches (62, 59, 75). Targets (103, 113, 119). Yards (981, 757, 1,014). Yards/rec (15.8, 12.8, 13.5). Touchdowns (12, eight, five). 72.0 REC (above average). 68.9 OVR. Average 66.4 MAN and 6.3 DR. Bad 23.8 CCR. T-22nd in screen yards (189) and T-27th in screen catches (26). The Combine participant broke the 40-yard dash record (4.21).
Devontez Walker – North Carolina (No. 72). Pass snaps (37, 376, 332). Wide (36, 308, 309). Slot (one, 68, 23). Catches (five, 58, 41). Targets (seven, 95, 66). Yards (124, 921, 699). Yards/rec (24.8, 15.9, 17.0). Touchdowns (one, 11, seven). High-60 REC and OVR (below average). Average 6.8 DR. Good 58.8 CCR. Bad 54.8 MAN. T-tenth in ADOT (18.2). McCorkle saw some of the hype on him during Senior Bowl week, with nice size/speed, but had several drops including an underwhelming game. Combine participant.
Johnny Wilson – Florida State (No. 76). Pass snaps (114, 291, 275). Wide (56, 250, 250). Slot (57, 41, 24). Catches (12, 43, 41). Targets (23, 76, 70). Yards (148, 897, 617). Yards/rec (12.3, 20.9, 15.0). Touchdowns (one, five, two). 70-plus OVR and REC (above average). Average 66.8 MAN. Below average 40.9 CCR. Poor 10.9 DR. Senior Bowl/Combine participant that measured over 6-6.
Jamari Thrash – Louisville (No. 78). Pass snaps (221, 412, 381). Wide (207, 357, 340). Slot (14, 55, 41). Catches (32, 62, 62). Targets (50, 94, 96). Yards (452, 1,123, 848). Yards/rec (14.1, 18.1, 13.7). Touchdowns (three, seven, six). Upper-70 REC and OVR (good). Above average 71.2 MAN. Poor 11.4 DR, and bad 15.8 CCR. Noted a nice out route for a catch in the Senior Bowl. Combine participant.
Brenden Rice – USC (No. 79). Pass snaps (186, 352, 326). Wide (150, 324, 283). Slot (34, 28, 41). Catches (21, 39, 45). Targets (32, 62, 70). Yards (299, 611, 791). Yards/rec (14.2, 15.7, 17.6). Touchdowns (three, four, 12). Upper-70 REC, OVR, MAN, and 4.3 DR (all good). Poor 25.0 CCR. Good Senior Bowl week for Jerry Rice’s son per Heitritter, a plus-athlete with size who had multiple catches despite deliberate holding in practice. Combine participant.
Malachi Corley – Western Kentucky (No. 83). Pass snaps (500, 505, 377). Wide (15, 39, 51). Slot (485, 458, 324). Catches (73, 101, 79). Targets (103, 137, 115). Yards (684, 1,282, 985). Yards/rec (9.4, 12.7, 12.5). Touchdowns (seven, 11, 11). Low-80 OVR, REC, and MAN (all good). Average 7.1 DR. Poor 23.5 CCR. First in screen yards (330), second in screen catches (42). T-18th YAC/rec (8.6). 26th in slot yards (798). Heitritter described a Deebo Samuel type (WR/RB, YAC ability) on the Senior Bowl roundtable podcast. Combine participant.
Jacob Cowing – Arizona (No. 113). Pass snaps (381, 502, 472). Wide (92, 145, 138). Slot (298, 355, 331). Catches (69, 85, 89). Targets (111, 122, 121). Yards (1,361, 1,034, 868). Yards/rec (19.7, 12.2, 9.8). Touchdowns (seven, seven, 13). 70-plus REC, MAN, and OVR. Above average 6.3 DR. Below average 35.7 CCR. T-11th in screen catches (31). T-27th in slot catches (62). Senior Bowl/Combine participant.
Ainias Smith – Texas A&M (No. 119). Pass snaps (354, 112, 370). Wide (73, 12, 88). Slot (264, 95, 278). Catches 47, 15, 53). Targets (77, 24, 78). Yards (509, 291, 795). Yards/rec (10.8, 19.4, 15.0). Touchdowns (six, two, two). 70-plus REC, OVR, and MAN. Great 1.9 DR and good 55.6 CCR. T-22nd in MTF (20). The Senior Bowl participant had a ten-yard punt return, but a drop in the game. Combine participant had the highest 21 bench reps of WRs.
Javon Baker – UCF (No. 120). Pass snaps (28, 417, 377). Wide (19, 370, 275). Slot (nine, 46, 102). Catches (seven, 56, 52). Targets (nine, 100, 84). Yards (101, 796, 1,139). Yards/rec (14.4, 14.2, 21.9). Touchdowns (one, five, seven). 80-plus REC and OVR. Good 78.5 MAN and 56.3 CCR. Poor 10.3 DR. T-third in deep catches (15), eighth in deep yards (574), and T-18th in ADOT (17.1). Displayed separation ability in the Senior Bowl game, and noted good punt return coverage. Combine participant.
Malik Washington – Virginia (No. 124). Pass snaps (304, 406, 462). Wide (48, 86, 31). Slot (252, 316, 406). Catches (43, 65, 111). Targets (61, 101, 138). Yards (575, 701, 1,384). Yards/rec (13.4, 10.8, 12.5). Touchdowns (two, one, nine). 90-plus REC and OVR (excellent). Great 88.7 MAN and 64.7 CCR. Good 2.6 DR. First in MTF (35) and slot yards (1,127). Second in slot catches (93). T-19th in screen yards (197). T-20th in screen catches (28). Our Shrine Bowl crew unanimously named him the best WR there, consistently winning one-on-ones with fascinating tape. Combine participant.
Cornelius Johnson – Michigan (No. 138). Pass snaps (377, 340, 349). Wide (350, 324, 330). Slot (27, 16, 19). Catches (39, 31, 47). Targets (66, 46, 66). Yards (620, 492, 604). Yards/rec (15.9, 15.9, 12.9). Touchdowns (three, six, one). Awesome 81.8 CCR. Low-70 OVR and REC (average). Below average 9.6 DR. Bad 52.8 MAN. Our Tony Calderone identified the Shrine Bowl participant as the only big WR that stood out, physical and plus-routes for size with a couple game catches. Combine participant.
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint – Georgia (No. 148). Pass snaps (130, 270, 231). Wide (123, 245, 188). Slot (seven, 25, 43). Catches (seven, 29, 34). Targets (11, 43, 45). Yards (94, 337, 535). Yards/rec (13.4, 11.6, 15.7). Touchdowns (zero, two, four). 70-plus OVR and REC. 60.2 MAN. 63.6 CCR. Perfect 0.0 DR. Had a 29-yard go ball touchdown in the Senior Bowl, but struggled to connect with QBs on other opportunities. Combine participant.
Tahj Washington – USC (No. 154). Pass snaps (439, 358, 383). Wide (410, 16, 30). Slot (28, 313, 341). Catches (54, 50, 59). Targets (88, 70, 74). Yards (600, 785, 1,062). Yards/rec (11.1, 15.7, 18.0). Touchdowns (one, six, eight). 80-plus REC, OVR, MAN (all great). Great 66.7 CR and 1.7 DR. Sixth in deep yards (596), seventh in slot yards (984), T-15th in deep catches (13), T-18th in YAC (8.6), and T-30th in MTF (18). Our Joe Clark noted the Shrine Bowl participant having great high-point ability, and displayed YAC in game. Combine participant.
Isaiah Williams – Illinois (No. 159). Pass snaps (301, 366, 456). Wide (77, 59, 76). Slot (221, 305, 371). Catches (47, 82, 82). Targets (74, 104, 127). Yards (525, 743, 1,055). Yards/rec (11.2, 9.1, 12.9). Touchdowns (four, five, five). Good 80-plus REC. 79.9 OVR. Average 71.5 MAN and 6.8 DR. Bad 21.4 CCR. T-11th in MTF (24). T-15th in screen catches (30). T-19th in screen yards (197). Calderone described the Shrine Bowl participant as small and not the fastest, but best all-around athlete there with punt return ability. Had a 20-yard run and two-point conversion in game. Combine participant.
Luke McCaffrey – Rice (No. 180). Pass snaps since 2022 (345, 498). Wide (99, 139). Slot (244, 356). Catches (58, 71). Targets (88, 120). Yards (723, 992), Yards/rec (12.5, 14.0). Touchdowns (six, 13). 80-plus REC and OVR. Good 60.7 CCR and 4.1 DR. Above average 71.1 MAN. T-second in contested catches (17). Starting WR and PR in the Senior Bowl, with a couple wow plays as a receiver. Combine participant.
Casey Washington – Illinois (No. 191). Pass snaps (280, 245, 443). Wide (276, 232, 422). Slot (four, 13, 21). Catches (21, 31, 49). Targets (47, 45, 76). Yards (294, 301, 670). Yards/rec (14.0, 9.7, 13.7). Touchdowns (zero, zero, four). 70-plus MAN, OVR, and REC. Good 59.1 CCR and 3.9 DR. T-16th in contested catches (13). Shrine Bowl participant.
De’Corian Clark – UTSA (No. 193). Pass snaps from 2021-2022 (328, 339). Wide (304, 300). Slot (24, 39). Catches (52, 53). Targets (77, 77). Yards (759, 755). Yards/rec (14.6, 14.2). Touchdowns (seven, eight). Knee injury sidelined him in 2023.
Anthony Gould – Oregon State (No. 196). Pass snaps (116, 201, 288). Wide (nine, 126, 266). Slot (105, 75, 22). Catches (13, 27, 44). Targets (16, 43, 70). Yards (185, 457, 711). Yards/rec (14.2, 16.9, 16.2). Touchdowns (one, three, two). Great 82.8 MAN. 70-plus REC and OVR. Average 44.4 CCR. Below average 8.3 DR. The Shrine Bowl participant had an 80-yard punt return TD. Combine participant.
Joshua Cephus – UTSA (No. 210). Pass snaps (481, 517, 506). Wide (84, 53, 193). Slot (397, 454, 297). Catches (72, 86, 89). Targets (90, 112, 121). Yards (799, 973, 1,151). Yards/rec (11.1, 11.3, 12.9). Touchdowns (six, six, ten). Great High- 80 MAN and REC. 85.4 OVR. Great 1.1 DR. Poor 26.3 CCR. Fifth in screen yards (271). T-17th in screen catches (29). One of Clark’s Shrine Bowl standouts, big bodied and a great route runner, but was arrested in college. Good game, including a run block and getting wide open for a chunk play.
David White Jr. – Western Carolina (No. 214). Pass snaps since 2022 (247, 265). Wide (221, 11). Slot (26, 251). Catches (20, 28). Targets (38, 43). Yards (375, 444). Yards/rec (18.8, 15.9). Touchdowns (five, five). Great 66.7 CCR. 60-plus OVR, REC (poor), and MAN (below average). Average 6.7 DR. Shrine Bowl participant.
Jordan Whittington – Texas (No. 221). Pass snaps (169, 444, 342). Wide (24, 161, 56). Slot (143, 282, 281). Catches (26, 50, 41). Targets (36, 72, 55). Yards (377, 652, 494). Yards/rec (14.5, 13.0, 12.0). Touchdowns (three, one, one). 60-plus OVR, REC, and MAN (all below average). Average 6.8 DR. Bad 0.0 CCR. Senior Bowl opt out (hamstring injury). Combine participant measured and benched.
Dominic Lovett – Georgia (No. 222). Pass snaps (170, 292, 333). Wide (132, 41, 45). Slot (37, 245, 278). Catches (26, 56, 53). Targets (36, 76, 70). Yards (168, 828, 614). Yards/rec (6.5, 14.8, 11.6). Touchdowns (zero, three, four). Great 81.7 MAN. Low-70 REC and OVR (average). Above average 50.0 CCR. Average 7.0 DR.
Zakhari Franklin – Ole Miss (No. 238). Pass snaps (425, 574, 75). Wide (375, 476, 64). Slot (48, 97, ten). Catches (80, 93, four). Targets (118, 131, eight). Yards (1,022, 1,128, 37). Yards/rec 12.8, 12.1, 9.3). Touchdowns (12, 15, one). 50-plus REC, OVR, and MAN. Injured early in 2023, struggling to find opportunities with the Rebels after two productive seasons with UTSA.
The rest would be undrafted: Hayden Hatten – Idaho (No. 278). Lideatrick Griffin – Mississippi State (No. 285). Griffin was a Shrine Bowl invite with special teams value, and was a combine participant.
Pittsburgh’s pre-draft activity and history points to drafting the position even early in the draft. While the big board will certainly change, I hope you enjoyed and learned something from the grade data and notes from the all-star games.