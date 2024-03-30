2024 NFL Draft EDGE Prospects: PFF Grades, Big Board Ranks

Today I wanted to look at EDGE prospects in the upcoming draft. The chart below is 2024 PFF Grades and current Big Board that updates through the draft process:
Dallas Turner – Alabama (#16). Snaps since 2021 (370, 647, 647). Outside tackle snaps (349, 559, 606). Sacks (nine, five, 11). Hits (three, 11, 11). Hurries (13, 21, 33). Bats (zero, one, one). In 2023, excellent 90.7 true pass set (TPS), 19.6 pass rush win rate (PRWR), and upper-80 pass rush (PRSH) grades. 81.6 OVR. Above average 69.8 run defense grade (RDEF). Poor 4.2 run stop rate (RSR). Combine participant.
Jared Verse – Florida State (#17). Snaps (510, 412, 586). Outside tackle (479, 392, 542). Sacks (seven, nine, 11). Hits (13, two, 15). Hurries (16, 25, 36). Bats (one, zero, two). Excellent 90-plus TPS, PRSH, and 21.8 PRWR. 84.4 OVR. Above average 6.6 RSR. Below average 65.3 RDEF. Combine participant.
Laiatu Latu – UCLA (#20). Snaps since 2022 (494, 535). Outside tackle (412, 450). Sacks (12, 15). Hits (eight, 11). Hurries (45, 36). Bats (one, zero). Highest 96.3 OVR of the group, along with excellent mid-90 TPS, PRSH, and 26.2 PRWR. Great 82.1 RDEF. Above average 6.9 RSR. Concerning medicals. Impressive in Senior Bowl practice. Combine participant.
Chris Braswell – Alabama (#37). Snaps (114, 330, 569). Outside tackle (93, 299, 486). Sacks (one, four, 13). Hits (one, five, ten). Hurries (nine, 21, 33). Bats (none). Great 18.2 PRWR. 80-range PRSH (great), TPS (good), and OVR. Slightly below average 67.2 RDEF and 5.4 RSR. Noted multiple pressures in the Senior Bowl, one leading to an incompletion, but lost contain on a QB keep conversion. Combine participant.
Chop Robinson – Penn State (#43). Snaps (263, 455, 303). Outside tackle (227, 442, 259). Sacks (two, five, three). Hits (two, nine, five). Hurries (nine, 34, 18). Bats (one, two, one). Excellent 90-plus TPS, PRSH, OVR, and 20.9 PRWR. Good 76.3 RDEF. Average 5.9 RSR. Combine participant.
Darius Robinson – Missouri (#44). Snaps (294, 468, 515). Snap versatility. Outside tackle (one, seven, 395). B gap (258, 323, 15). 100-plus over tackle last year. Sacks (one, three, nine). Hits (zero, six, six). Hurries (five, ten, 27). Bats (one, zero, zero). 83.1 OVR. Great 81.4 RDEF. Good TPS, 17.0 PRWR, 78.4 PRSH, and 8.0 RSR. Our Senior Bowl crew noted him winning more at EDGE than DL, where he seemed to fit what Pittsburgh looks for. Poor red zone run defense and on the ground in my game notes. Combine participant.
Adisa Isaac – Penn State (#50). Snaps since 2022 (505, 400). Outside tackle (480, 382). Sacks (four, nine). Hits (eight, four). Hurries (24, 20). Bats (none). Excellent 11.4 RSR. Great 82.4 RDEF. Good TPS and 13.0 PRWR. 81.7 OVR. Up and down as a pass rusher in the Senior Bowl, with a few strong wins early then wanning through the game including an on the ground rep. Solid run defense play tracking the ball. Combine participant.
Jonah Elliss – Utah (#53). Snaps (118, 394, 573). Outside tackle (84, 332, 490). Sacks (two, four, 13). Hits (two, zero, two). Hurries (seven, 21, 24). Bats (zero, zero, two). Excellent 90-plus TPS and PRSH. Great 17.7 PRWR. Slightly below average RDEF and 5.7 RSR. Shoulder surgery cut his 2023 short. Shrine Bowl invite. Measured at the Combine.
Marshawn Kneeland – Western Michigan (#58). Snaps (414, 465, 557). Outside tackle (356, 403, 435). Sacks (four, two, six). Hits (zero, one, three). Hurries (19, 22, 28). Bats (two, three, one). Great 17.3 PRWR, 11.0 RSR, and 80-range OVR, TPS, PRSH, and RDEF. Impact pass rusher in the Senior Bowl, including a half sack and several pressures. Combine participant.
Bralen Trice – Washington (#69). Snaps (194, 611, 925). Outside tackle (143, 581, 892). Sacks (two, nine, eight). Hits (zero, 15, 19). Hurries (nine, 46, 53). Bats (zero, zero, one). Excellent 90-plus TPS and PRSH. Great 17.6 PRWR. 88.1 OVR. Above average 72.1 RDEF and 6.3 RSR. Combine participant.
Austin Booker – Kansas (#77). Snaps since 2022 (23, 482). Outside tackle (23, 450). Sacks (zero, nine). Hits (one, two). Hurries (one, 27). Bats (zero, one). Great 10.2 RSR and 88.2 TPS. Good 14.8 PRWR, low-80 PRSH, and OVR. Had a good pressure in the Senior Bowl but missed the sack opportunity, and a negative run defense rep in my notes. Combine participant.
Gabriel Murphy – UCLA (#81). Snaps (819, 467, 575). Snap versatility. Outside tackle (715, 304, 314). 100-plus off ball snaps in 2023. Sacks (eight, two, eight). Hits (13, six, 13). Hurries (27, 35, 40). Bats (zero, one, one). Great 18.4 PRWR, and upper-80 PRSH, TPS, and OVR. Good 8.4 RSR and 77.1 RDEF. Our Josh Carney said he was impressive and unblockable at the Shrine Bowl. Several pass rush wins in game too, one leading to an interception, and noted a nice track down the line for a run tackle. Couple pass rush loses, noting an on the ground rep. Combine participant.
Javon Solomon – Troy (#115). Snaps (468, 575, 592). Snap versatile. Outside tackle (368, 469, 237). 300-plus over tackle in 2023. Sacks (ten, five, 17). Hits (ten, seven, ten). Hurries (17, 27, 21). Bats (one, zero, zero). Excellent 90-plus TPS, PRSH, and OVR. Great 81.9 RDEF and 17.1 PRWR. Above average 7.5 RSR. Positives in the Senior Bowl were a couple pass rush wins and a tackle in run defense but was washed on another and a lost a pass rush rep in my notes. Combine participant.
Justin Eboigbe – Alabama (#124). Snaps (323, 117, 657). Snap versatile. Outside tackle (42, 32, 301). B gap (158, 53, 149). 169 over tackle last season. Sacks (one, one, seven). Hits (zero, zero, five). Hurries (nine, two, 18). Bats (two, zero, two). Good 86.4 RDEF and 8.9 RSR. 78.7 OVR. Below average 7.9 PRWR, and low-60 TPS and PRSH. Fits Pittsburgh DL mold. Several strong Senior Bowl practice reps per our Jonathan Heitritter, having pass rush moves but lacking consistency. Up and down pass rushing in game, and an on the ground rep in run defense. Combine participant.
Mohamed Kamara – Colorado State (#127). Snaps (373, 595, 612). Outside tackle (309, 562, 568). Sacks (nine, six, 14). Hits (three, 12, 12). Hurries (nine, 35, 38). Bats (none). Excellent 90-plus TPS, PRSH, and 19.4 PRWR. 85.9 OVR. Above average 72.2 RDEF. Below average 5.1 RSR. Impressed our Melanie Friedlander at the Shrine Bowl, impressively relentless and always near the quarterback. I noted double digit positive pass rushes including a QB hit but had an offsides penalty and negative run defense rep. Combine participant.
Nelson Ceaser – Houston (#143). Snaps (313, 729, 591). Outside tackle (277, 658, 464). 93 off ball snaps in 2023. Sacks (four, four, ten). Hits (two, seven, four). Hurries (17, 37, 19). Bats (zero, zero, one). Good 70-range RDEF, TPS, and 13.6 PRWR. 73.5 OVR. Above average PRSH and 7.2 RSR. A couple of strong pass rushes, one leading to an incompletion, but a lost rep and poor play-fake recognition. Combine participant.
Grayson Murphy – UCLA (#146). Snaps (653, 493, 492). Outside tackle (503, 393, 363). Sacks (ten, five, eight). Hits (seven, nine, 21). Hurries (37, 42, 23). Bats (zero, zero, one). Great 85.2 PRSH and 9.6 RSR. 76.6 OVR. Good TPS, 14.8 PRWR, and 74.7 RDEF. Dominated at the Shrine Bowl per Friedlander, playing well at DL too despite ideal size there. Filled the game stat sheet: three solo tackles (including a nice shed/run tackle), three QB hits (including a forced throwaway), and two sacks. On the ground a bit, though. Measured at the Combine.
Xavier Thomas – Clemson (#152). Snaps (478, 52, 484). Outside tackle (401, 44, 433). Sacks (five, two, four). Hits (seven, one, seven). Hurries (28, three, 32). Bats (one, zero, one). Great 17.1 PRWR. 70-range TPS and PRSH (good), OVR, and RDEF (above average). Below average 5.1 RSR. Shrine Bowl/Combine participant.
Braiden McGregor – Michigan (#177). Snaps (62, 220, 415). Outside tackle (57, 190, 358). Sacks (zero, three, five). Hits (two, one, five). Hurries (three, eight, 18). Bats (zero, one, three). Great 9.7 RSR. Good 14.5 PRWR and PRSH. 74.1 OVR. Above average TPS and 69.3 RDEF. Senior Bowl participant. Measured in at the Combine.
Jaylen Harrell – Michigan (#182). Snaps (215, 467, 474). Outside tackle (198, 431, 451). Sacks (zero, six, six). Hits (one, three, four). Hurries (one, 16, 21). Bats (zero, one, one). Great 19.9 PRWR, and 80-range PRSH/TPS. 77.0 OVR. Above average 73.2 RDEF. Bad 3.0 RSR. Strong Senior Bowl performance, with a handful of pressures including an awesome get off for a fumble recovery on a botched snap and noted only one negative pass rush rep. Combine participant.
Solomon Byrd – USC (#193). Snaps (365, 405, 625). Outside tackle (328, 398, 480). Sacks (four, four, seven). Hits (three, three, 12). Hurries (ten, 15, 22). Bats (zero, zero, one). Great 87.4 TPS. Good 80-plus PRSH, OVR, 13.9 PRWR, and 7.6 RSR. Our Joe Clark and Friedlander noted plus size (for the position), strength, and leadership. Solid game, with several pressures including a negated sack, a twist, and inside spin. A couple nice run defense reps too, my favorite a shed and form tackle. Measured in at the Combine.
Jalen Green – James Madison (#195). Snaps (193, 245, 529). Outside tackle (187, 242, 492). Sacks (three, four, 18). Hits (one, three, four). Hurries (six, ten, 34). Bats (one, zero, zero). Excellent 91.1 TPS and 20.0 PRWR. Great upper-80 PRSH. 84.7 OVR. Good 75.0 RDEF. Above average 6.8 RSR.
Brennan Jackson – Washington State (#199). Snaps (579, 604, 614). Outside tackle (443, 538, 574). Sacks (four, seven, nine). Hits (four, seven, five). Hurries (23, 31, 26). Bats (two, two, three). 82.3 OVR. 70-range RDEF, PRSH (both good), and above average TPS. 11.8 PRWR (above average). Below average 4.9 RSR. Lower leg injury during Senior Bowl week. Combine participant.
Khalid Duke – Kansas State (#254). Snaps (80, 594, 479). Snap versatility. Outside tackle (40, 156, 232. 437 off-ball in 2022. 200-plus over tackle last year. Sacks (two, three, six). Hits (zero, nine, two). Hurries (three, 16, 18). Bats (zero, one, one). Good 75.1 RDEF and OVR. Above average 11.9 PRWR, TPW, and PRSH. Poor 4.3 RSR. Had a QB hit and special teams tackle in the Shrine Bowl, along with a handful of pressures. Negative reps came on two scramble TDs, losing contain/angle on one, and missed a tackle opportunity on a pressure. Combine participant.
The rest would be undrafted: J.J. Weaver – Kentucky (#258). Cedric Johnson – Ole Miss (#261). Trajan Jeffcoat – Arkansas (#262). Brian Ugwu – Miami, OH (#268). Zion Tupuola-Fetui – Washington (#273). Myles Cole – Texas Tech (#288). Eyabi Okie-Anoma – Charlotte (#297). David Ugwoegbu – Houston (#299). Steve Linton – Texas Tech (#304).
Johnson had a good Senior Bowl game, namely in run defense including a TFL. Clark noted Jeffcoat as a “gotta watch the tape” player for Pittsburgh. Okie-Anoma displayed great hand use during Shrine Bowl week. Quiet game though, including an unnecessary roughness, but drew a hold too. Ugwoegbu had a nice Shrine Bowl, including a sack (another negated, and missed an opportunity), two TFL’s, several won pass rushes, and blew up a screen too.
Pittsburgh is set atop the depth chart, and it’ll be interesting to see if they add EDGE in the 2024 draft. While the big board will certainly change, I hope you enjoyed and learned something from the grade data and notes from the all-star games.
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.