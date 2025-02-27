Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2025 NFL Combine Preview (Defense)

I host a Pittsburgh Steelers Town Hall on the Clubhouse App every Monday at 8:30 PM Pittsburgh time. During the season, 12-20 folks review Steelers games and opine on moves made during the season. In the offseason, we transition to draft prospects, signing free agents, and other Steelers moves.

This past Monday, several of us discussed the college players attending the 2025 NFL Combine. We reviewed each position to identify several prospects that may fit with the Steelers’ draft needs. The offensive targets were covered first.

We discussed the Steelers’ draft philosophy and concluded that Omar Khan continues selecting players based on the best available athlete in a position of need. So, there is always the possibility of the Steelers passing on a better player if their position is not a high priority. And another player is slightly lower graded but plays a position that the Steelers need to fill on their roster.

Here is a list of potential prospects attending the 2025 NFL Combine that the Steelers may be considering if available when Pittsburgh is on the clock. I’ve included a hyperlink to the Steelers Depot Draft profile where available:

Defensive Line

We agreed that the defensive line is a top priority. Cam Heyward is toward the end of his career, with no more than two seasons left to play. Keeanu Benton is out of position at nose tackle and needs to be bumped out to defensive end to maximize his effectiveness. Other than Heyward, none of the Steelers linemen show the capability to consistently pressure quarterbacks from the interior. Plus, Pittsburgh experienced problems controlling the run.

We see the Steelers investing a first or second draft pick on the position. Here is a list of potential prospects the Steelers should consider if still on the draft board at pick 21 or in the second round. We’ve included a few prospects that may go later in the draft if Omar double dips.

Michigan DT Mason Graham. Projected Top Ten. Depot Draft Grade 9.1 – Pro-Bowl Talent/Day 1 Starter (Top 10).

Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen. Projected Mid-Late Day One. Depot Draft Grade 8.8 – First Round (Quality Starter).

Oregon DT Derrick Harmon. Projected Mid-Day One. Depot Draft Grade 8.7 – First Round (Quality Starter).

Michigan DT Kenneth Grant. Projected Mid-Late Day One. Depot Draft Grade 8.6 – First Round (Quality Starter).

Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams. Projected Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 8.4 – Second Round (Quality Starter).

Texas DL Alfred Collins. Projected Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 8.4 – Second Round (Quality Starter).

Kentucky DT Deone Walker. Projected Early-Mid Day Two. Depot Draft Grade 8.2 – Second Round (Future Quality Starter).

Later round prospects we discussed were:

Toledo DL Darius Alexander. Projected Mid-Late Day Three. Depot Draft Grade 7.9 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup).

Oregon DL Jamaree Caldwell. Projected Day 3. Depot Draft Grade 7.8 – Third Round (Rotational Player/Potential Starter).

Maryland DT Jordan Phillips. Projected Day 3. Depot Draft Grade 7.6 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup).

Georgia DL Nazir Stackhouse. Projected Late Day 3. Depot Draft Grade 6.6 Backup/Special Teamer.

Edge Rusher

Edge rusher should not be a high priority. But if the Steelers can improve the roster and the right player falls to them, it is possible. We like the Ohio State tandem.

Ohio State Edge Jack Sawyer. Projected Mid-Day Two. Depot Draft Grade 7.6 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup).

Ohio State Edge J.T. Tuimoloau. Not profiled yet.

Linebackers

Inside Linebacker is not a high-priority position need. The Steelers will focus on re-signing Elandon Roberts. Because of other priorities, we see linebacker as a Day 3 selection. It will most likely be with one of the three seventh-round picks the Steelers own. Could any of the following fall within reach?

Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman. Projected Late Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 7.6 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Penn State LB Kobe King. Projected Late Day Three. Depot Draft Grade 6.4 End of Roster/Practice Squad (6th Round).

Iowa LB Jay Higgins. Projected Mid-Day Three. Depot Draft Grade 6.3 – Sixth-Seventh Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad).

LB Cody Simon. Not profiled yet. But he impressed Josh Carney during the college season.

UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger. Not profiled yet.

Minnesota LB Cody Lindenberg. Not profiled yet. But met informally with the Steelers.

California LB Teddye Buchanan. Not profiled yet.

Defensive Back

We do not know whether the Steelers will re-sign Deonte Jackson. But the Steelers still need to bolster outside cornerback with Cory Trice still developing. But they could also draft an outside corner. Plus, safety is needed to back up Minkah Fitzpatrick and Deshon Elliot. Preferably a player with the versatility to play strong or free safety. Prospects considered include:

Michigan CB Will Johnson. Projected Top Ten. Depot Draft Grade 8.9 – Year 1 Quality Starter (First Round).

Texas CB Jahdae Barron. Projected Day Two. Depot Draft Grade 8.4 — Future Quality Starter (Second Round).

Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas. Projected Late Day 1-Early Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 8.2 – Second Round (Future Quality Starter).

Iowa State CB Darien Porter. Projected Day Two. Depot Draft Grade 8.0 Potential Starter/Good Backup (Third Round).

Ohio State CB Denzel Burke. Projected Mid-Late Day Two. Depot Draft Grade 7.7 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup).

Kansas CB Cobee Bryant. Projected Late Day 2/Early Day 3. Depot Draft Grade 7.5 Rotational Player.

Penn State S Jaylen Reed. Projected Early-Mid Day 3. Depot Draft Grade 7.4 – Fourth Round (Rotational Player)

Kansas State DB Jacob Parrish. Not profiled yet. Scott Pavelle’s Steelers Mock Draft picks him in fifth round.

Ohio State DB Jordan Hancock. Not profiled yet. But Ross McCorkle’s Steelers Mock Draft picked him in seventh round.

Penn State S Kevin Winston. Not profiled yet.

Virginia Tech DB Dorian Strong. Not profiled yet.

Ohio State S Lathan Ransom. Not profiled yet.

Conclusion

We’ll be reviewing our lists next Monday to see if there were players at the combine who performed surprisingly well or poorly. There are lots of defensive linemen and defensive backs to consider for the Steelers, plus a number of linebackers and edge rushers who could be swooped up if they are available at the right time.

Free agency may change the Steelers’ direction in the draft. But after reviewing all the draft and free agent prospects, we feel more confident that Omar Khan will be able to assemble a decent roster for 2025—not a Super Bowl-caliber squad, but a competitive team.

Many thanks to Ken Sterner, Ted Webb, Brandon, Jake, Adam, Henry, T. Polk, and Mark Bergin for contributing to this discussion.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include some music. The Steelers sank low with 5 straight losses in 2024. Some Steelers fans predict the first losing season since 2003 is on the horizon. But Omar Khan is hard at work trying to reload the roster with talent from the 2025 draft and free agency. We are feeling better. The Black and Gold could be competitive in 2025. Here is Hope You’re Feeling Better performed by Santana.