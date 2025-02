Complete List Of 2025 NFL Combine Invites Released

Thursday, the NFL released the list of 329 players invited to participate in this year’s NFL Combine. That’s an increase from 321 a year ago and this year’s list has a heavier emphasis on defensive line. It’s regarded as one of the strongest d-line classes in memory, key for a Pittsburgh Steelers team likely to address the position early and potentially twice in the draft.

Below is an alphabetical list of the prospects slated to attend. Keep in mind not every prospect will be fully working out and some won’t participate at all in physical drills. We’ll be tracking measurements and results throughout the week.

The NFL Combine on-field workouts run from Feb. 27 through March. 2. We’ll have a team from Steelers Depot in Indianapolis for interviews and reactions.

Special thanks to Ross McCorkle who helped me put together the below list. The table is also sortable by player name, position, and college.