Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: NFL Combine Preview (Offense)

I host a Pittsburgh Steelers Town Hall on the Clubhouse App every Monday at 8:30 PM Pittsburgh time. During the season, 12-20 folks review Steelers games and opine on moves made during the season. In the offseason, we transition to draft prospects, signing free agents, and other Steelers moves.

Several of us discussed the college players attending the 2025 NFL Combine this past Monday. We reviewed each position to identify prospects who may fit the Steelers’ draft needs.

We discussed the Steelers’ draft philosophy and concluded that Omar Khan continues selecting players based on the best available player in a position of need. So, there is always the possibility of the Steelers passing on a better player if their position is not a high priority. Another player is slightly lower-graded but plays a position that the Steelers need to fill on their roster.

Here is a list of potential prospects attending the 2025 NFL Combine that the Steelers may be considering if available when Pittsburgh is on the clock. I’ve included a hyperlink to the Steelers Depot Draft profile where available:

Quarterback

The Steelers probably do not have quarterback high among their position needs. A bunch of teams drafting ahead of Pittsburgh have an acute need. The quarterback class is not deep. However, teams will be pressed to select the most talented or well-known players, like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, early. Pittsburgh is more apt to sign Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. If they draft a quarterback, it’s more likely to be in the later rounds as a developmental prospect.

We reviewed the 15 quarterbacks attending the 2025 NFL Combine. We considered whether the Steelers should select a quarterback in the first round if one fell to them by team’s addressing other position needs early in the draft. But we went back to the Steelers’ philosophy and do not believe they will select a quarterback in the first round regardless of the circumstances. Too many other greater gaps to fill. Here we go.

Ohio State QB Will Howard. If available in the third round. Projected Early or Mid-Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 8.3 – Second Round (Future Quality Starter)

Louisville QB Tyler Shough. Fourth or fifth round. His profile projects Mid-Late Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 8.0 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Draft Day 3. Projected Late Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 7.0 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Missouri QB Brady Cook. Beyond the Fourth round. He is not profiled yet, and the team has spoken with him.

Wide Receiver

Wide receiver is a very high priority regardless of George Pickens’ status with the team. We agreed that the Steelers have enough smaller receivers like Calvin Austin, or they could use free agency to acquire slot receivers. We want the Steelers to draft a taller outside receiver to either complement or eventually replace Pickens in the first or second round. Out of the 48 receivers at the Combine, we came up with nine names to watch.

Texas WR Matthew Golden. Projected Late Day One-Early Day Two. Depot Draft Grade 8.8 – First Round (Year 1 Quality Starter)

Ole Miss WR Tre Harris. Projected Day Two. Depot Draft Grade 8.8 MED — Year 1 Quality Starter (First Round)

Missouri WR Luther Burden. Projected Day 1. Depot Draft Grade 8.6 – First Round (Year 1 Quality Starter)

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka. Projected Early Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 8.5 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins. Projected Middle Day Two. Depot Draft Grade 8.4 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round).

TCU WR Savion Williams. Projected Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 8.4 Future Quality Starter (2nd round)

Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor. Projected Early Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 8.3 (MED) – 2nd Round (Future Quality Starter)

Texas WR Isaiah Bond. Projected Late Day Two. Depot Draft Grade 7.6 – Third Round (Potential Starter, Good Backup)

Louisville WR Ja’Corey Brooks. Not profiled yet.

Running Back

The Steelers will need a running back to tandem with Jaylen Warren. We believe that Najee Harris will have a new team in 2025. The running back pool is deep. So, we anticipate a running back selected somewhere between the third and fifth rounds. In some cases, we are hoping talented running backs fall to the third round. We came up with 12 prospects out of 31 running backs at the combine that might fit the Steelers’ needs.

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty. Likely gone. Projected Early Day 1. Depot Draft Grade 9.1 – Top 10 pick (Pro-Bowl Talent/Day 1 Starter)

Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson. Projected Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 8.5 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II. Projected Mid-Day Two. Depot Draft Grade 8.0 OFF – Potential Starter/Good Backup (3rd Round)

Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo. Projected Late Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 7.9 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson. Projected Early-Mid Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 7.8 -Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins. Projected Late Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 7.7 Potential Starter/Good Backup.

North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton. Projected Early-Mid Day Two. Depot Draft Grade 7.7 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Kansas RB Devin Neal. Projected Late Day Two-Early Day Three. Depot Draft Grade 7.6 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (Third Round)

Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson.Projected Late Day Two/Early Day Three. Depot Draft Grade 7.6 Potential Starter/Good Backup (Late 3rd Round/Early 4th Round)

Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten. Projected Early Day 3. Depot Draft Grade 7.5 Rotational Player (4th Round)

Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks. Projected Late Day 3. Depot Draft Grade 6.8 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai has not been profiled yet.

Tight End

Tight end is a non-priority position. The Steelers just signed Donald Parham Jr. If the Steelers do draft a tight end, the selection will be no higher than the fourth round.

Michigan TE Colston Loveland. Projected Early Day Two. Depot Draft Grade 8.4 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

LSU TE Mason Taylor. Projected Early-Mid Day 2. Depot Draft Grade 8.2 – Second Round (Future Quality Starter)

Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin. Projected Mid-Day 2 pick. Depot Draft Grade 8.0 – 3rd round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson. Not profiled yet. Fourth-round projection.

Iowa TE Luke Lachey. Not profiled yet. Melanie Friedlander covered him at the Shrine Bowl—late rounds.

The first three tight ends we mention are likely gone by the fourth round. But once the new season starts, there might be a change in picks available or needed due to new signings or trades.

Offensive Line

The Steelers should look for help at guard as Isaac Seumalo had an off year in 2024 and is getting older. Some help at tackle if Broderick Jones’ transition to left tackle does not guarantee success. And Troy Fautanu untested. But we believe other positions are higher on the priority list. So, this may have to wait until Day 3 or free agency. We did have eight linemen at the combine that could fit if the draft fell the right way.

Alabama G Tyler Booker. Projected Late Day 1. Depot Draft Grade 9.0 – First Round (Year 1 Quality Starter)

Georgia G Dylan Fairchild. Projected Early-Mid Day 3. Depot Draft Grade 7.4 4th Round (Rotational Player)

William & Mary OT Charles Grant. Projected Late Day Two/Early Day Three. Depot Draft Grade 7.6 Potential Starter/Good Backup (Late 3rd Round/Early 4th Round)

Cincinnati G Luke Kandra. Projected Mid-Late Day 3. Depot Draft Grade 7.3 4th Round (Rotational Player)

Texas C Jake Majors. Projected Late Day Three. Depot Draft Grade 6.3 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)

Wisconsin OT Jack Nelson. Not profiled yet. Fourth rounder.

LSU G Miles Frazier. Not profiled yet. Seventh-rounder.

Conclusion

The Combine has many prospects. Wide receiver and running back look deep, and those are two groups that should be a high priority for the Steelers.

We may be dreaming with some players. I’m just hoping the draft selections break the Steelers’ way.

Many thanks to Ken Sterner, Ted Webb, Brandon, Jake, Adam, Henry, T. Polk, and Mark Bergin for contributing to this discussion.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include some music. We all have our favorites that we want the Steelers to draft. Often it’s a matter if Pittsburgh can reach them before another team snags our candidate away. Here is Can I Reach You performed by Jack Goldbird.