McCorkle: Steelers 2025 Mock Draft (Version 1.0)

We are so back! The first Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft of the season always brings a bit of extra wonder, with so many different possibilities and a shortage of actionable information to work with. Other than some basic scouting at the all-star games and our general evaluation of the current gaps on the roster, there isn’t a ton to work with. The legal tampering period for free agency is one month from tomorrow. Obviously that can and will likely flip the entire draft board on its head.

My version 1.0 mock draft last year was right after the first week of free agency. I didn’t get a ton right, but I did manage to nail C Zach Frazier in the second round and the correct positions for the first three rounds. After that… yeah, let’s not talk about it.

For this mock, I will be following Tankathon’s full draft order. The official order will be released sometime in the next week or so following the conclusion of the Super Bowl later today. I didn’t use a simulator, but I did glance at various big boards including PFF, Mock Draft Database, and others to maintain some level of realistic possibilities. With all that said, here is my version 1.0.

Round 1 – 21st Overall: Walter Nolen/DL Ole Miss – 6032, 293 pounds

Analysis: When Mike Tomlin is locked in on one position group for pretty much the entire week of Senior Bowl practices, it’s probably a good indication of what the team is after. Larry Ogunjobi might be off the roster, and Cameron Heyward is long in the tooth. We all saw what happened to the Steelers against the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens down the stretch in 2024. They absolutely need youth and high pedigree talent on the DL. The same was true last year, but the DL class was not great.

Nolen might be a hair under what they typically look for when drafting defensive ends, but he makes up for it with 33-inch arms. Most of his experience was further inside over guards, but he is versatile and that is what the Steelers like. Heyward played just as many snaps aligned over guards as he did as a 5-tech, for example.

Nolen has first step quickness and both power and athleticism to be a real force along the Steelers’ DL for years to come.

Walter Nolen Scouting Report

Others Considered: WR Emeka Egbuka, RB Omarion Hampton, CB Shavon Revel

Round 2 – 52nd Overall: Elic Ayomanor/WR Stanford – 6-2, 209 pounds

Analysis: I strongly considered going WR in the first round, but the DL class is too talented to pass on the top talents. That being said, the Steelers can’t make the same mistake as last year and wait for WR help.

Ayomanor has a chance to be a long-term solution regardless of what happens with George Pickens. He is a younger prospect as he exits college early, which is always a big positive. If you want a look at his potential, just go watch his game against Colorado in 2023. He torched that defense (including Travis Hunter) for 13 receptions, 295 yards and three TDs.

Others Considered: RB Cam Skattebo, DE Jared Ivey, CB Darien Porter

Round 3 – 83rd Overall: Darius Alexander/DE Toledo – 6035, 304 pounds.

Analysis: The Steelers weren’t afraid to use a first, second, and fourth to bolster the offensive line last year. They shouldn’t be afraid to use a first and a third this year to shore up the other side of the trenches. The Steelers showed plenty of interest in Alexander in Mobile, and he was one of the big winners of this process. Will he still be around in the third round? If so, pair him with another top DL pick, and the Steelers could have their DL set for years to come.

Other Considered: RB Devin Neal, CB Maxwell Hairston, RB RJ Harvey

Darius Alexander Scouting Report

Round 4 – 122nd Overall: Damien Martinez/RB Miami (Fla.) – 5111, 226 pounds

Analysis: I know many are hoping for a speedy running back to get the edge this year, but Martinez is too intriguing of a big-bodied guy to pass up. At 226 pounds, his cuts are smooth like butter and tacklers bounce off of him like nothing ever happened. He needs to develop skills in the passing game, and he doesn’t have game-breaking speed, but he makes up for it with vision, power, and lateral agility.

Damien Martinez Scouting Report

Others Considered: WR Jaylin Noel, CB Jacob Parrish, OG Luke Kandra

Round 5 – 163rd Overall: Upton Stout/CB Western Kentucky – 5082, 178 pounds

Analysis: I think the Steelers are most likely to address this position in free agency, which is why I have CB a little lower in the priority. Stout was really impressive at the Senior Bowl and can add some competition in the slot for Beanie Bishop Jr.

Others Considered: C Seth McLaughlin, RB Trevor Etienne, ILB Cody Lindenberg

Round 7 – 225th Overall: Konata Mumpfield/WR Pittsburgh- 5106, 188 pounds

Analysis: He has plenty of hearts and smarts and he shared a practice facility with the Steelers. He is one of the better route runners in this class, and could be a great late-round flyer to double down on another position of need.

Others Considered: CB Mac McWilliams, ILB Karene Reid, OG Timothy McKay

Round 7 – 231st Overall: Jordan Hancock/S Ohio State – 6-1, 194 pounds

Analysis: Ryan Watts had neck surgery recently, and it’s probably time to start bolstering the safety room with some developmental guys. Hancock has corner and safety experience, and plenty of athleticism to be useful on special teams while he develops on defense.

Others Considered: TE Moliki Matavao, QB Tyler Shough, OG Joshua Gray

Round 7 – 247th Overall: Brock Lampe/FB Northern Illinois – 6-1, 252 pounds

Analysis: Lampe was a linebacker who converted to fullback. He was a special teams ace for the Huskies and has legitimate experience as a fullback. He is one of the few true fullbacks coming out this year. The Steelers didn’t get a ton of value from the fullback position last year, but adding a bigger body who can block would help.

Others Considered: ILB Shemar James, RB Donovan Edwards, S De’Rickey White