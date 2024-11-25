Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 13)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going into the 2025 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

OHIO STATE LB CODY SIMON

The Ohio State Buckeyes ended the Indiana Hoosiers’ dreams at a perfect season Saturday, defeating them 38-15 at home. LB #0 Cody Simon had himself a game, posting 10 total tackles (four solo), 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

It was a stellar performance for Simon, who showed off his downhill ability as a run stopper and blitzer, looping around the edge for one sack while shooting the gap up the middle for another. The 6-2, 235-pound senior is a projected late-round pick or undrafted free agent this spring, but he helped his cause to be considered earlier with a career performance against Indiana.

MIAMI (FLA.) DB MISHAEL POWELL

The Miami Hurricanes stomped the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, winning 42-14 to put them at 10-1 on the year. DB #0 Mishael Powell had himself quite a performance, posting three total tackles, a sack, two pass deflections, and an interception that he returned 76 yards for a touchdown.

Powell transferred from Washington this spring after spending the last five seasons with the Huskies. The sixth-year senior posted three picks last season and has five this year, showing his true talents as a ball hawk. Age will ding his draft stock, but Powell has proven production for two Power 4 conference schools and should be considered a sleeper heading into the pre-draft process.

KANSAS RB DEVIN NEAL

The Kansas Jayhawks upset the Colorado Buffalos in Kansas City, winning 37-21 to put them one game away from being bowl eligible. RB #4 Devin Neal had a career performance, carrying the ball a whopping 37 times for 207 yards (5.6 YPC) and three touchdowns while catching another four passes for 80 yards and a score.

Neal carved up the Colorado defense, making defenders miss in open space as well as running through tackle attempts for additional yardage. His work as a receiver also was extremely encouraging, Neal catching a dump-off and taking it 51 yards to the house. Neal lacks elite burst in the open field, but the 5-11, 215-pound senior has proven to be an effective runner who can carry a load. He should be a good value pick to add to a running back room at the next level.

IOWA STATE WR JAYDEN HIGGINS

The Iowa State Cyclones defeated the Utah Utes on the road, 31-28, and WR #9 Jayden Higgins was a big reason why. The 6-4, 215-pound senior posted nine receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown, being the go-to man on intermediate passes as well as in the red zone, catching a contested catch for the score on a third down.

Higgins has the size and body type you want in an established outside wide receiver. He also has a fair amount of wiggle and route-running prowess to operate more than just as a deep/red zone threat. He passed the 1,000-yard mark against Utah, and Higgins is squarely positioning himself to go somewhere on Day 2 or early Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.