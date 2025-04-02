‘If I’m Shedeur, I’d Want To Be With Pittsburgh’: ESPN Draft Analyst Believes Steelers Best Spot For Sanders

Later this month, the 2025 NFL Draft will get underway in Green Bay, and many eyes will be on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the first round.

In recent weeks, there’s been quite a bit of buzz regarding Sanders’ draft stock and the potential he falls in the NFL Draft. For ESPN’s Matt Miller, if Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, does fall in the first round, there’s one spot he where should be hoping to land.

Appearing on FanDuel TV’s “Up and Adams” show with host Kay Adams, Miller stated that if he were Shedeur Sanders, he would want to be in Pittsburgh.

“I think the Steelers would be a great one for him because they have established weapons on the outside. They’re gonna have a good run game,” Miller said of Sanders, according to video via the show’s X account. “They have an offensive line, they also have a head coach that there’s consistency there with Mike Tomlin. That would be the dream fit.

“If I’m Shedeur, I would want to be with Pittsburgh. Now, they don’t pick until 21 and he’s not gonna wanna wait that long.”

The Steelers would be a good landing spot for Sanders, due to their need at quarterback, as well as having the experienced coaching staff that can handle the attention and headlines Sanders’ presence would bring.

Even if the Steelers were to sign 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers prior to the draft, they still need a quarterback long-term, and Sanders falling to the Steelers in the first round would fill that need.

During his time at Colorado across two seasons after two season at Jackson State, Sanders put up some impressive numbers. He passed for 6,452 yards with 54 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, completing 71% of his passes.

Sanders processes well, has proven he is tough as nails in the pocket time and time again, and showed he has good mobility and pocket presence to extend plays and make big-time throws down the field, often having to run for his life during his time in Boulder.

Stepping into a situation like Pittsburgh would be ideal for Sanders. Mike Tomlin is established and well-respected and knows how to get the most out of guys time and time again. Arthur Smith is an experienced coordinator, too, and would be able to build around Sanders’ strengths.

Plus, the presence of DK Metcalf and George Pickens on the outside, and Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson and Pat Freiermuth over the middle makes for a good set of weapons for a quarterback to work with.

The chances of Sanders falling to No. 21 seem slim. But things could get wild on draft day. If they do, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Sanders ultimately land with the Black and Gold.