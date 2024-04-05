2024 NFL Draft OT Prospects: Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) – Combine Edition

Today, I wanted to visualize some great data from Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) for offensive tackles (OT). Here is a link to Platte’s website in case you haven’t seen his work.

To qualify for a RAS score, a player must have a total of six recorded metrics from any of the following: Height, Weight, Forty-yard dash, Twenty-yard split, Ten-yard split, Bench Press, Vertical Jump, Broad Jump, Short Shuttle, and 3-Cone. The player is then graded on each in comparison to the positional database since 1987 to get more of a feel of their size, speed, explosion, agility, and total value, giving context to the raw numbers.

The goal of the series is to provide the RAS from Platte, and visualize it to get a simultaneous view of all the players at their position that participated at the combine. Here are the players that qualified for a RAS (NOTE: Positions are grouped from the scouting combine results tracker compiled by Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora):

It’s a deep class, but several OTs unfortunately didn’t test fully. Still, there is plenty of athleticism at the position, including 12 players with nine-plus RAS, compared to eight in my 2023 OT RAS article.

Atop the 2024 list is Joe Alt of Notre Dame (9.92 RAS). He has elite speed and agility, great size, and good explosion. Great 34 1/4” arms (Pittsburgh typically drafts 34-plus) and 10” hands.

UCF’s Tylan Grable (9.86 RAS) has elite speed and explosion, okay size, but no agility testing. 33 5/8” arms and 10 1/8” hands.

Frank Crum of Wyoming (9.85 RAS) has elite speed and explosion, great size, and good agility. 33 7/8” arms and 10 1/2” hands.

Houston’s Patrick Paul (9.76 RAS) has elite size, great speed, but didn’t qualify in explosion (29” vertical, no broad) or agility (no shuttle, 7.65 three cone). Excellent 36 1/4” arms. 9 3/8” hands.

Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma (9.71 RAS) has great size and explosion, with good speed and agility. 34 1/8” arms and 10 1/4” hands.

Washington’s Roger Rosengarten (9.62 RAS) has elite speed, great explosion, okay size, but didn’t qualify in agility (4.6 shuttle, no three cone). 33 1/2” arms 9 5/8” hands.

Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State (9.61 RAS) has elite explosion, with good size and speed, but no agility testing. 33 1/8” arms and 10 1/8” hands.

Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu (9.59 RAS) has great speed and explosion, good size, but no agility testing. 34” arms, but 8 1/2” hands.

Amarius Mims of Georgia (9.58 RAS) has elite size, great speed, okay explosion, but no agility testing. Excellent 36 1/8” arms and 11 1/4” hands.

Washington’s Troy Fautanu (9.45 RAS) has elite speed and explosion, but poor size, and no agility testing. 34 1/2” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Kingsley Suamataia of BYU (9.38 RAS) has elite speed, good explosion, okay size, but no agility testing. 34 1/2” arms and 10 5/8” hands.

Arizona’s Jordan Morgan (9.23 RAS) has elite speed, good explosion, okay size, but no agility testing. 32 5/8” arms and 10 7/8” hands.

Three players have a RAS in the eight range. Garret Greenfield of South Dakota State (8.66 RAS) has elite explosion, including a perfect ten RAS on his 38.5 vertical. Good speed, with okay size and agility. 33 1/2” arms and 9 3/4” hands.

Penn State’s Caedan Wallace (8.2 RAS) has elite explosion, great speed, okay size, but poor agility. 34” arms and 10 3/4” hands.

Dominick Puni of Kansas (8.08 RAS) has elite agility, great explosion, good size, but poor speed. 33 3/8” arms and 10 1/8” hands.

Five players in the seven tier. Oklahoma’s Walter Rouse (7.84 RAS) has elite explosion, with good size and speed, and okay agility. Nice 35 1/8” arms and 10 1/8” hands.

Blake Fisher of Notre Dame (7.69 RAS) has good speed, explosion, and agility, with okay size. 34 3/8” arms and 10” hands.

Maryland’s Gottlieb Ayedze (7.66 RAS) has elite speed, good explosion, but poor size and no agility testing. 33” arms and 9 7/8” hands.

Trente Jones of Michigan (7.38 RAS) has great speed, good explosion, with okay size and agility. 33” arms and 10 1/8” hands.

Isaiah Adams of Illinois (7.18 RAS) has good size, speed, and agility, but poor explosion. 33 7/8” arms and 9” hands.

Three players in the six range. Delmar Glaze of Maryland (6.6 RAS) has good speed, but poor size, explosion, and no agility testing. Nice 34 7/8” arms and 10 1/4” hands.

Missouri’s Javon Foster (6.28 RAS) has great explosion, good speed, with okay size and agility. Good 34 5/8” arms. 9 5/8” hands.

Christian Jones of Texas (6.12 RAS) has great speed, but poor size, agility, and no explosive testing. 34 1/2” arms and 10 5/8” hands.

Substantial drop off to the final two players, starting with TCU’s Andrew Coker (4.83 RAS). He has great size, okay speed, but poor explosion and agility. 34” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

The lowest RAS at OT is Jeremy Flax of Kentucky (1.65). He has good size, okay explosion, but very poor speed and agility. 33 1/8” arms and 9” hands are smaller than several of his peers as well.

The position is one of many that Pittsburgh would be wise to upgrade in the draft, and it’s nice to see several athletic options.