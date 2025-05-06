Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2025 Draft Class Tale Of The Tape

I’ve tracked the progress of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft classes for the past few seasons. I compare Steelers rookies picked in the first three rounds against their contemporaries drafted in nearby rounds and playing similar positions. We’ll track DL Derrick Harmon and RB Kaleb Johnson to see how they stack up with their contemporaries over the next few seasons.

We start with players’ performances at the NFL Scouting Combine or Pro Days listed here. A developing trend is most players opting not to participate in all the drills. I have links to each player’s draft profile so you can compare how the Steelers Depot staff evaluated everyone.

I also have NFL Combine or Pro Day performances of the Steelers’ Day 3 picks and identify the undrafted free agents.

Let me know if there are other players you want tracked against these Steelers rookies in the comments section. I’ll update their performances at midseason.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

*All numbers from Combine or Pro Days

Defensive Tackle Summary

Steelers Depot and a few local sports journalists predicted the Steelers selecting Derrick Harmon while many national pundits beat the drum for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. As expected, Mason Graham went off the board first among the defensive tackles. Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen going ahead of Harmon was a little surprising, perhaps due to late news that Harmon had a slight labrum tear. We’ll have to see if that impacts Harmon’s rookie season.

RUNNING BACK

*All numbers from Combine or Pro Days

Running Back Summary

Pittsburgh spent a lot of time examining running backs. Nearly all the listed backs came to Pittsburgh for a visit. Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton were selected in the first round. Then the two Ohio State running backs, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, went early in the second round. RJ Harvey followed a little later that same round. Pittsburgh selected Kaleb Johnson in the third round. Many thought he’d be gone by the second.

Perhaps his slower 40-time let him slip into Omar Khan’s hands. But he is the heaviest back and fits Arthur Smith’s offensive scheme. Bhayshul Tuten and Can Skattebo went early in the fourth round. This was a deep class. It will be fun to see which backs rack up the most yardage.

Day Three Selections

Omar Khan surprised many by selecting Ohio State OLB Jack Sawyer in the fourth round. Not a position of immediate need, but Sawyer must have ranked high on their draft board. Then the Steelers double dipped at defensive line by selecting 336-pound tackle Yahya Black. Added as depth for a front seven that was gashed against the run at the end of last season.

Name POS HT WT 40 yd Bench Broad Shuttle 3 Cone Vertical Jack Sawyer OLB 76 260 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yahya Black DE 78 336 5.39 N/A 101 4.72 7.63 25.5 Will Howard QB 76 236 N/A N/A 112 4.33 7.13 31.5 Carson Bruener LB 72 227 4.58 N/A 119 N/A N/A 33.5 Donte Kent CB 70 189 4.38 14 123 4.38 7.15 38.5

*All numbers from Combine or Pro Day

Omar Khan traded back on Day 3 to pick up an extra seventh-round pick. Before that he selected Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round. He has the height, weight, and mobility to be an NFL quarterback. But can he consistently deliver the ball to his receivers? A potential steal if he can.

Pittsburgh picked up a couple potential rotational and core special teamers in the seventh round. Washington linebacker Carson Bruener is a tackling machine. He is also the son of former Steelers tight end and current scout Mark Bruener. Donte Kent is a defensive back and return specialist. He produced 13.6 yards per punt return his last season at Central Michigan.

It will be interesting to see how many of the third day selections make the 53-man roster and are contributors to the Steelers by midseason.

Undrafted Free Agents

The Steelers signed seven undrafted free agents. Let’s see how many of these players make the practice squad or even end up on the 53-man roster as the 2025 season progresses. Safety Sebastian Castro has buzz to make a roster spot with fullback DJ Thomas-Jones and guard Aiden Williams also in the hunt. Josh Carney ranked these free agents based on the best chance to make the Steelers’ roster.

Your Music Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. Lot of potential selected in this draft. Who is going to give me a magnificent career as a Pittsburgh Steeler? Here is Give it to Me performed by the J Geils Band.