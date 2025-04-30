2025 Steelers UDFA Scouting Report: Memphis WR Roc Taylor

This is part of a series of scouting reports on the undrafted free agents the Steelers signed following the 2025 NFL Draft. Today, a scouting report on Memphis WR Roc Taylor.

#3 ROC TAYLOR/WR/MEMPHIS (SENIOR) – 6017, 213 pounds

Combine Participant

Hula Bowl Participant

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Roc Taylor 6017, 213 9″ 32 1/4″ 78 1/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.49 1.57 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’2″ 30.5″ N/A

THE GOOD

— Ideal NFL frame with length and good muscle structure

— Strong hands in contested catch scenarios

— Tracks the ball well

— Adjusts to the ball in the air well on deep passes

— Good body control and awareness near the sideline to get in bounds

— Great catch radius and strong hands

THE BAD

— Extremely limited YAC with insufficient wiggle to make people miss after the catch

— Limited vision with the ball in his hands

— Fails to create much separation at the top of his routes

— Limited release package off the line of scrimmage; can struggle against press with reroutes

— Less committed to blocking than you’d hope at his size

— Looks back for the ball early on deep routes, slowing him down and limiting his range

BIO

— Three-star recruit out of Oxford High School in Alabama

— 22 years old, will be 23 in September

— Originally committed to Tennessee, but his offer was rescinded last minute due to a head coach change

— Second team All-AAC in 2023, first-team in 2024.

— Spent all four years at Memphis

— Became full-time starter in 2023 for his last two seasons

— Totaled 163 receptions for 2,375 yards, and seven TDs

— Upper-body injury in 2022 caused him to miss one game

— Left stadium on a scooter with a leg injury against North Texas in 2023; played the next week

TAPE BREAKDOWN

The best part of Taylor’s tape, and something that stood out pretty consistently at Memphis, was his ability to track the deep ball, adjust his body, and haul it in with defenders in tight coverage. He has strong hands and good body control in those situations.

Here are a few examples of over-the-shoulder catches and Taylor adjusting to back-shoulder throws.

Taylor has the size and speed to be a decent deep threat, but other parts of his game will need developed for him to be worth an NFL roster spot. His route running could use some work, and his ability to make defenders miss with the ball in his hands is very limited. Overall, he lacks burst in short areas.

There are glimpses of decent route running, but Taylor is going to really need to lean into technique without elite burst or change of direction. He breaks his feet down well and sells the route with his head to find space on this curl route.

Taylor’s body control is impressive on more than just deep passes. He has great awareness and control near the sidelines to get his feet in bounds and secure catches. In college you only need one foot in bounds, but Taylor naturally does what it takes to get both feet in.

CONCLUSION

Roc Taylor has an NFL frame and decent enough speed to be worth a look, and I can understand why the Steelers signed him as an undrafted free agent. He tracks the ball well, has strong hands, and has a wide catch radius with a knack for making plays down the field. Other areas of his game are going to need some work.

His route tree is extremely limited, and he didn’t create separation well even at the college level. He also gets caught looking back for the ball too early, which will tip off defensive backs at the NFL level, though that may have been a function of his quarterback not having enough arm strength to hit him in stride all the time. Unfortunately for him, he has almost zero special teams experience in college. That is going to need to be his route to making a roster and developing.

Depot Grade: 6.0 — Priority Free Agent

Games Watched: West Virginia (2024), Florida State (2024), Tulane (2024)