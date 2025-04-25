2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oregon DL Derrick Harmon

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Oregon DL Derrick Harmon.

#55 Derrick Harmon/DL Oregon – 6044, 313 pounds (Redshirt Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Derrick Harmon 6044/313 10 3/8 34 3/8 83 3/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.95 1.74 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

*Pro Day Measurements/Numbers

The Good

– Ideal frame with length and bulk, thick lower half

– Plays with good overall power against the run and as a pass rusher

– Shows consistent and solid burst off the ball

– Uses hands well to shed blocks as a pass rusher with multiple ways to win (swipe, rip, bull, has attempted a spin)

– Power to collapse the interior of the pocket

– Able to get off blocks in the run game

– Versatile and moved up and down the line, can play end or nose tackle

– Odd-front, “pro-style” defense asked to stunt and twist like 3-4 NFL defenses

– Good foot speed out in space

– Impressive bend for his frame to work through contact as a pass rusher

– Shows snap-to-snap consistency

– Experience playing out of different stances and alignments

– Forces four hands on him in the run game

– Good production and experience

The Bad

– Isn’t a twitched-up athlete as a pass rusher, won’t make plays in space

– Bull rush can lose steam

– Must use levers better in the run game to avoid being chest-to-chest with blocker and losing sight of the football

– May not be a high-impact pass rusher

– Doesn’t always finish plays as a tackler and left plays on the field

– Could stand to play with more effort chasing the ball across the field

Bio

– Turns 22 in August 2025

– 28 career college starts

– Career: 116 tackles (17 TFL), 8.5 sacks 4 PDs, 3 FFs

– 2024: 45 tackles (10.5 TFL), 5 sacks, 3 PDs, 2 FFs

– Began career at Michigan State from 2021-2023, recording 71 career tackles (6.5 TFL) and 3.5 sacks

– Three-star recruit from Detroit, Michigan, chose Michigan State over Purdue, Ole Miss, Memphis, and several smaller schools

– Took multiple visits to MSU, offered once Mel Tucker became head coach

– Started on the offensive and defensive line in high school

– Went from 350 pounds to 305 pounds in 14 months from 2021-2022, giving up on extravagant ice cream except for vanilla

– Also improved his bench press reps from 8-10 to 20 over that span

– Admits he was out of shape freshman year (played four games and redshirted)

– High school offense switched from run-heavy to Air Raid during senior season

– Mother suffered a stroke at the end of his freshman season of college, paralyzed on her left side

– Called transferring to Oregon leaving his comfort zone after always living in Michigan prior

Tape Breakdown

Oregon DL Derrick Harmon is regarded as one of the 2025 NFL Draft’s top interior lineman prospects—and with good reason. His size, length, strength, and athleticism are unique, as is his experience playing in a 3-4 odd-front system similar to those in the NFL, like the Steelers.

Harmon is powerful. He can play the run and stuff the line of scrimmage, an effective two-gaper when he uses his length well to create space between him and his blocker.

Harmon’s power carries over as a pass rusher. He can collapse and push the pocket, and though his bull rush is a bit inconsistent, he flashes a serious push.

But Harmon is able to go around and not just through. He shows an array of moves to beat blocks with swipes, swims, and rip moves. He does a nice job bending through contact, which helps combat his size and lack of great twitch as a pass rusher.

He’s played up and down the line in the Ducks’ 3-4 defense. He’s worked out of track, four-point, and square stances while playing both end spots and nose tackle. It makes him an easier evaluation to a system like Pittsburgh’s.

Negatively, I want to see him finish more. There were too many missed tackles and sack chances that could’ve increased his production even more. Examples.

Conclusion

Harmon is a well-rounded interior rush player with the experience and skill set to play base 3-4 end. Those types of guys aren’t the easiest to find and project, especially for someone with Harmon’s higher-end traits. He’s a solid fit for a team like Pittsburgh, which could be looking for an eventual Cam Heyward replacement. He has two years left on his deal, and the Steelers drafted Heyward two years before they needed him.

Harmon may not reach the heights of an All-Pro, but he’s a solid starter who can grow and improve. My NFL comp is Leonard Williams.

Projection: Mid-Day One

Depot Draft Grade: 8.7 – 1st Round (Quality Starter)

Games Watched: vs Boise State (2024), vs Ohio State (2024 – first meeting), at Purdue (2024), vs Illinois (2024)