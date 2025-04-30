2025 Steelers UDFA Scouting Report: Indiana WR Ke’Shawn Williams

Profiling the Pittsburgh Steelers’ undrafted free agents we didn’t have pre-draft reports on. Today, a scouting report on Indiana wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams.

No. 5, KE’SHAWN WILLIAMS, WR, INDIANA (Graduate Senior) — 5090, 188 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ke’Shawn Williams 5090/188 9 3/4″ 30″ 71 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.50 1.59 4.34 6.90 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’1″ 39″ 6

THE GOOD

-Shifty route runner with good burst into and out of his cuts

-High compete level; sells routes well even when on backside of play

-Sound route runner that can run the full route tree out of the slot

-Willing blocker that competes his tail off despite smaller frame

-Has “my ball” mentality no matter what; plays bigger than his frame

-Consistent hands to snatch football away from his body

-Compact, powerful frame that is well-proportioned and can stand up to physical toll

-Provides a bit of juice with ball in his hands; harder to tackle due to strong lower half

THE BAD

-Small for the position and doesn’t have high-end explosion similar to players his size

-Doesn’t create much separation despite strong abilities as a route runner

-Limited catch radius with lack of length

-Long speed is a real concern; not going to pull away from defenders or run away from guys after the catch

-Production limited in lone season at Indiana after transfer from Wake Forest

-Struggles to find soft spots in zone and settle to show QB his number

BIO

-Transferred to Indiana for 2024 season after four seasons at Wake Forest

-Was one of 27 players that transferred into the Indiana program for 2024 season

-Finished lone season with Hoosiers with 39 receptions for 448 yards and five touchdowns

-Recorded 107 receptions for 1,385 yards and five touchdowns across four seasons at Wake Forest

-Played in 59 career games in college with Wake Forest and Indiana, and started in 11 games

-A native of Philadelphia, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked among the 25 best players in Pennsylvania coming out of high school

-Turns 24 years old in December

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers needed a receiver behind DK Metcalf, especially if they were going to try to trade George Pickens. However, Pickens remained on the roster through the conclusion of the draft and seems like a key piece for the Black and Gold’s 2025 season.

That didn’t stop the Steelers from adding a receiver to the undrafted free agent class. That would be Indiana’s Ke’Shawn Williams, who transferred to the Hoosiers for the 2024 season and recorded 39 receptions for 448 yards and five touchdowns after spending four seasons with Wake Forest.

Though he went undrafted and is coming off of a relatively quiet season production-wise, Williams has some good moments on tape that show some real promise as a guy who could earn a roster spot as the No. 5-6 receiver with some kick and punt return abilities.

As a receiver, there is some good burst within his routes. He can run a full route tree and has max effort in every route he’s assigned, even when he’s not involved in the play. The motor runs hot with Williams, and he really shows up in the red zone as that shifty receiver that can get open and win matchups.

Check out this rep here against Charlotte last season.

Good footwork to get inside from the slot and work vertical against the linebacker, pulling away at the top of the route and making a good hands catch away from his body for the score.

There is some suddenness in his route running, particularly on in-breaking routes. He doesn’t waste any movements, and he’s able to get into and out of his cuts quickly, allowing him to create a sliver of separation to win.

Watch Ke’Shawn Williams at the top of his stem here against Michigan State, resulting in an explosive play on the catch-and-run. He’s quick to the top of his stem, selling vertical the whole time, and then is able to cut quickly inside, creating separation against the corner for the wide-open pitch and catch from the quarterback, who hits him in stride and results in a huge gain.

As a smaller receiver, Williams doesn’t have a huge catch radius, and his 39-inch vertical doesn’t show up much on tape, but it did in the matchup against Michigan last season.

It’s not the best route because he’s rounding things off, allowing defenders to get back into phase, but he does a nice job of working to the sideline and into his quarterback’s vision. Once there, he goes up and gets the ball for the big-time catch along the sideline, flashing that athleticism and above-the-rim abilities in the air.

Where Ke’Shawn Williams might be at his best in the NFL, should he earn a roster spot and carve out a role, is in the red zone as that slot receiver who can win quickly and shows strong hands.

On the road against UCLA early in the season, Ke’Shawn Williams had a big role against the Bruins and a nice touchdown.

Nothing flashy here: just a simple out route in the red zone off of motion. Williams does a good job of breaking down the corner at the top of his stem and is able to flip his hips and head around in the blink of an eye, finding the football for the score.

Williams impresses me the most, though, with his effort and toughness. As I mentioned before, he sells every single route. He never loafs, even if it’s a run play and he’s on the backside lined up on the boundary. He’s going to sell his route and force the corner to work.

As a blocker, he’s undersized, but he will fight and give an honest effort.

That will endear him to coaches and teammates.

This rep against Michigan State is a good example of that. He initially takes a bad angle on the crack block against the linebacker and doesn’t land the best block. But then he fights to get back into the mix, gets his head on the right side, and lands the block against the linebacker, doing his very best to try and help his teammate turn the corner.

CONCLUSION

Overall, Ke’Shawn Williams is an undersized receiver with a limited catch radius and is a slot-only player. Still, his willingness as a blocker, his effort throughout games, and his sudden movements within his routes give him a chance to make some noise in training camp and the preseason.

Williams also has some juice after the catch and is tough to tackle on jet sweeps and quick screens due to his strong lower half. Add in some experience as a kick and punt returner, and Williams should have opportunities to turn heads and force his way into the discussion at the receiver position.

Games Watched: UCLA (2024), Charlotte (2024), Northwestern (2024), Michigan (2024), Michigan State (2024)