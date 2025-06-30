Kaboly Explains How Steelers View Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith Fitting Into Scheme

With the smoke starting to clear following the bombshell trade between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers that featured Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith and Minkah Fitzpatrick, how the Steelers plan on utilizing both Ramsey and Smith on defense and offense is becoming a bit clearer.

According to longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly, the Steelers are planning to utilize Smith as a hybrid weapon offensively, while doing something similar with Ramsey defensively, taking advantage of the versatility the pair bring to the table.

“What I have been told is the Steelers’ view Jonnu Smith as a TE, a slot WR, and a fullback — they will use him in a very hybrid way in Arthur Smith’s offense,” Kaboly tweeted shortly after the move to acquire Ramsey and Smith. “AND they see Jalen Ramsey as an outside corner, slot corner, AND he can take some snaps at safety.”

The view of Smith within the Steelers’ offense makes sense. He can be an in-line tight end, can line up in the slot, and can handle the H-Back/FB role if needed. Last season in Miami alone, Smith played 232 snaps in the slot offensively, with just 134 in-line. He added another 120 snaps lined out at receiver, too.

In his career, Smith has 1,270 snaps in-line, 898 snaps in the slot and 344 out at receiver, according to Pro Football Focus. His three years with his highest number of snaps in-line came in Tennessee under Arthur Smith, with 220, 207 and 193 from 2018-2020. Now, he joins Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh and steps into a deep, talented TE room featuring Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

Washington is the true in-line blocking TE, one that thrives with his hand in the dirt and is more of an extra offensive lineman, while Freiermuth has had some ups and downs as an in-line tight end and would function more as that hybrid move TE, lining up in the slot or on the boundary.

The addition of Smith gives the Steelers plenty of flexibility offensively, allowing them to run more 12 and 13 personnel without sacrificing the ability to throw the football with quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center.

Defensively, moving Fitzpatrick creates a significant hole at free safety, one that they don’t have a clear-cut answer for outside of Juan Thornhill, which isn’t exactly comforting.

But with Ramsey, they can move him all around.

As Kaboly tweeted, the Steelers can utilize Ramsey on the boundary, in the slot and can even get him to play some safety snaps, too. In his career that has seen him earn three All-Pros, Ramsey has played 6,387 career snaps at corner, another 1,235 snaps in the slot, 660 snaps in the box and 125 snaps at free safety, according to Pro Football Focus.

The experience at safety is limited, but he does have the football IQ to move around and handle multiple roles, if needed.

With how things look right now, it appears he’ll be needed to move around and wear a number of hats. That versatility will come in handy. The Steelers are seemingly banking on that versatility for both pieces acquired Monday morning.