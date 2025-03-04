2025 WR Relative Athletic Scores: Which Prospects Tested Best?

Today, I wanted to visualize some great data from Kent Lee Platt’s Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) for wide receivers (WR). Here is a link to Platt’s website in case you haven’t seen his work https://ras.football/.

To qualify for a RAS score, a player must have a total of six recorded metrics from any of the following: Height, Weight, Forty-yard dash, Twenty-yard split, Ten-yard split, Bench Press, Vertical Jump, Broad Jump, Short Shuttle, and 3-cone. The player is then graded on each in comparison to the positional database since 1987 to get more of a feel of their size, speed, explosion, agility, and total value, giving context to the raw numbers.

The goal of the series is to provide the RAS from Platt and visualize it to get a simultaneous view of all the players at their position that participated in the combine. Here are the players that qualified for a RAS:

A whopping 17 of 34, literally half of the qualifying players, have a RAS above 9, compared to 13 in my 2024 WR RAS article. That article was done later in the process last season, including pro-day numbers. So, this class showed they have plenty of athleticism at the combine.

The top WR RAS was Nebraska’s Isaiah Neyor. He had a perfect 10.0 RAS with elite size (6042, 218), speed (4.4 40-time), and explosion (38” vertical, 1101 broad jumps). Wow. No agility testing. Outstanding 34 3/8” arms, and 9 1/2” hands.

Isaac Tesla of Arkansas (9.97) has elite size (6035, 214), speed (4.43 40), and explosion (39.5 vertical, 1009 broad). Great agility (4.05 shuttle, 6.85 three-cone). Impressive. 31 1/8” arms and 10” hands.

Miami’s Samuel Brown (9.87) has great speed (4.44 40), with good size. Didn’t qualify in explosion (great 41.5 vertical, no broad). 31 5/8” arms and 9 3/8” hands.

Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins (9.85) has elite size (6041, 214) and explosion (39” vertical, 1008 broad). Good speed. No agility drills. Great 33 1/8” arms, and 9 1/8” hands.

Tennessee’s Dont’e Thornton (9.83) has elite speed (4.3 40), great size (6045, 205), and good explosion. No agility tests. 32 1/8” arms and 9 5/8” hands.

Colorado State’s Tory Horton (9.71) has great speed (4.41 40) and good size. Didn’t qualify in explosion (no broad) and no agility testing. 30 5/8” arms and 9” hands.

Iowa State’s Jaylin Noel (9.71) has elite speed (4.39 40) and explosion (41.5 vertical, 1102 broad), with great agility (4.17 shuttle, 6.82 three-cone). Poor size (5102, 194) with 29 1/2” arms and 8 3/4” hands.

Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor (9.67) has elite explosion (38.5, 1007). Good size and speed. No agility drills. 32 3/8” arms and 10” hands.

Florida’s Chimere Dike (9.65) has elite speed (4.34 40) and explosion (38.5 vertical, 1008 broad). Good agility and okay size. 32 1/8” arms and 9 1/8” hands.

Maryland’s Tai Felton (9.6) has elite speed (4.37 40) and explosion (39.5 vertical, 1010 broad). Okay size, and no agility testing. 30” arms and 9” hands.

Virginia Tech’s Jaylin Lane (9.56) has elite speed (4.34 40), explosion (40” vertical, 1100 broad), and agility (4.12 shuttle, 6.75 three-cone). Poor size (5096, 191). 31 3/4” arms and 9 7/8” hands.

TCU’s Jack Bech (9.46) has good size, explosion, and agility. Didn’t run the 40. 31.5” arms and 9” hands.

Florida’s Elijhah Badger (9.44) has great speed (4.43 40), with good size. Didn’t qualify in explosion (no broad). No agility drills. 32 1/8” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Georgia’s Arian Smith (9.43) has elite speed (4.36 40). Great explosion (38” vertical, 1007 broad) and agility (4.19 shuttle, 6.82 three-cone). Poor size (6001, 179). 31 1/4” arms and 9” hands.

Utah State’s Jalen Royals (9.27) has elite speed (4.42 40), with good size. No explosiveness or agility testing. 30 1/8” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Andrew Armstrong of Arkansas (9.06) has great size (6036, 202) and explosion (37.5 vertical, 1004 broad). Good speed and agility. 32 1/8” arms and 9 5/8” hands.

Tre Harris of Ole Miss (9.02) has great explosion (38.5 vertical, 1005 broad). Good size and speed, with no agility tests. 31 7/8” arms and 9 5/8” hands.

Another Rebel begins the eight tier: Jordan Watkins (8.77). He has elite speed (4.37 40). Good size, with okay explosion. No agility drills. 29 3/8” arms and 9 1/8” hands.

Roc Taylor of Memphis (8.55) has great size (6017, 213) and speed. Poor explosion (30.5 vertical, 1002 broad). No agility tests. 32 1/4” arms and 9” hands.

Virginia Tech’s Da’Quan Felton (8.21) has elite size (6046, 213) with good speed. Okay explosion and agility. 32 1/4” arms and 9” hands.

Pat Bryant of Illinois (8.19) has great explosion (37.5 vertical, 1004 broad). Good size, with okay speed. No agility. 31 1/8” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Four players in the seven range. Washington State’s Kyle Williams (7.84) has great speed (4.4 40) and good explosion. Poor size (5105, 190), and no agility testing. 30 1/8” arms and 8 3/4” hands.

Oregon’s Tez Johnson (7.66) has elite agility (4.15 shuttle, 6.65 three-cone) with great explosion (37” vertical, 1011 broad). Good speed, but very poor size (5097) at a concerning 154 pounds. 29 3/8” arms and 9” hands.

Maryland’s Kaden Prather (7.4) has great size (6034, 204) and speed (4.46 40). Very poor explosion (30” vertical, 906 broad), and no agility drills. 31 7/8” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Ole Miss’ Antwane Wells Jr. (7.37) has good size, speed, and explosion. No agility tests. 31 1/2” arms and 8 7/8” hands.

Six players in the six tier. Georgia’s Dominic Lovett (6.77) has elite speed (4.4 40). Okay explosion. Poor size (5100, 185) and didn’t qualify in agility (no three-cone). 31 3/8” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Oregon’s Traeshon Holden (6.43) has good size, with okay speed and explosion. No agility testing. 31 5/8” arms and 9 7/8” hands.

Missouri’s Theo Wease Jr. (6.35) has good size and speed. Didn’t qualify in explosion (no broad), and no agility drills. 32 1/8” arms and 9 5/8” hands.

UNLV’s Ricky White III (6.12) has good explosion with okay size and speed. No agility scores. 31 3/4” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Colorado’s Jimmy Horn Jr. (6.11) has elite explosion (38” vertical, 1008 broad) with good speed. Very poor size (5081, 174). Didn’t qualify in agility (no three-cone). 30 3/8” arms and 8 3/4” hands.

Pittsburgh’s Konata Mumpfield (6.01) has a good explosion, okay speed, and poor size (5113, 186). No agility testing. 29 3/8” arms and 8 1/2” hands.

UCF’s Kobe Hudson is the lone player in the five-range (5.85). He has good explosion and okay size and speed. No agility drills. 30 5/8” arms and 9” hands.

One in the four tier. Colorado’s LaJohntay Wester (4.9) has great speed (4.46 40). Poor explosion (32” vertical, 1001 broad) and very poor size (5095, 163). No agility tests. 29 3/4” arms and 8 5/8” hands.

Substantial drop off to the lowest WR RAS: Texas Tech’s Josh Kelly (2.55). He has okay explosion, poor size (6005, 186), and very poor speed (4.7 40). Didn’t qualify in agility (no shuttle). 30 7/8” arms and 10 1/2” hands.

WRs certainly did not disappoint at the combine athletically. The cream of the crop was a perfect ten RAS from Isaiah Neyor, along with Isaac Teslaa in a complete workout. Respect, with less participation from players each passing year. Of course, it’s just one piece of the puzzle, but there is a lot of athleticism Pittsburgh can choose from at a position of need.

For those who like the numbers, it’s unfortunate when players don’t test fully at the combine. It will be interesting to monitor the pro days and see how the men stack up in the coming weeks when Platt updates the site with the unofficial numbers.