Secondary Shakeup: What Fitzpatrick/Ramsey Trade Means For Steelers DBs

The monumental trade that took place earlier this week sending S Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins for CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith rocked the NFL world and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary. The addition to the cornerback room gives them a formidable “Big 3” with Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay all being accomplished starters in their own right who can lock down the perimeter.

However, the trade of Fitzpatrick opens a big hole at safety with Juan Thornhill the likely notable name to step in his place immediately after the trade. Steelers’ reporter Mark Kaboly said that Ramsey could contribute at safety and in the nickel while also seeing playing time on the outside, but he isn’t likely to be Pittsburgh’s 1-for-1 replacement for Fitzpatrick at safety.

As Alex Kozora mentioned in his piece immediately after the blockbuster trade occurred, S Juan Thornhill is a clear winner while CB Beanie Bishop Jr. is a clear loser from this deal. Thornhill steps into a perceived starting role as mentioned above. At the very minimum, he will see an increase in sub package snaps. Kaboly also mentioned that Thornhill had a strong OTAs and minicamp, noticeably looking better than former Steelers safety Damontae Kazee, who served as Pittsburgh’s third safety during the previous few seasons. Pittsburgh could still go out and acquire a Justin Simmons to fill Fitzpatrick’s role as a starting free safety, but Thornhill is set up nicely heading into training camp.

Bishop looks to have lost a starting spot in the nickel, as Ramsey or Slay will likely contribute more there than the former 2024 UDFA who had a strong rookie season where he picked off four passes, but is looking to be relegated to more of a dime defensive role in 2025.

Cory Trice Jr. finds himself in an uphill battle to see more playing time, as the third-year corner is now Pittsburgh’s fourth outside corner on the depth chart. He could have a chance at snaps if one of Ramsey or Slay play some safety, but with Bishop a more natural fit inside on sub packages and Ramsey a similar body type that can match up with bigger slots and tight ends, Trice may be relegated to more of a depth role depending on what Pittsburgh’s plan is at safety.

For the rest of the cornerback depth chart, the opportunity to contribute meaningful snaps on defense is limited, at best. James Pierre may make the team as a core special teamer, while free agent signing Brandin Echols may get pushed off the roster altogether unless he can prove to be a valuable special teamer and beat out Pierre as Pittsburgh’s sixth cornerback on the depth chart. For the likes of rookie Donte Kent, his odds of making the roster appear even more slim, with his only likely shot coming by winning the starting punt returner job.

At safety, things noticeably open up for Pittsburgh’s depth options. Miles Killebrew remains a near-lock to make the roster as a special teams ace, while UDFA Sebastian Castro’s odds increase, being a highly-touted prospect who fell out of the draft due to size and speed concerns. Still, Castro is a cerebral and physical defender who has experience playing in the slot, near the line of scrimmage, and deep in coverage. He will have to compete with the likes of Quindell Johnson, but Castro’s chances of making the roster are better now than they were a week ago.

Pittsburgh could have a move or two left to shake up this secondary even more, and none of us would be surprised at this point after trading a player like Fitzpatrick. Still, as things sit here today, the safeties look to have more opportunities for an increased role, whereas the corners are likely to feel the squeeze as Pittsburgh now possesses as formidable of a trio as you’ll see in the league.