Pitt WR Konata Mumpfield Injured During NFL Combine

Though there weren’t any pads or contact, there unfortunately was one injury during Saturday’s 2025 NFL Combine. Pitt WR Konata Mumpfield rolled his ankle during the final drill of the day, landing awkwardly while trying to come down with an “end zone” catch during on-field work.

In the clip below, you can see Mumpfield land awkwardly on a throw from Alabama QB Jalen Milroe. As the camera returned to capture the next rep, Mumpfield limps off as trainers attended to him, appearing to hurt his right ankle.

The severity of the injury is unknown. It’s a sour note to end the week and if serious enough, could jeopardize his Pro Day availability.

Before the injury, Mumpfield weighed in at 5113, 183 pounds with 8.5-inch hands. His 40 was less than stellar, turning in a 4.59, but as lead NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted, his game is built around quickness as opposed to speed. Mumpfield’s jumps were more impressive, a 36-inch vertical and 10’4″ broad.

In our interview with him at the Shrine Bowl, Mumpfield cited sharing a team facility with the Steelers as an advantage to prepare him for the next level.

“Being able to see them practice the way they operate, the way they take care of their bodies and extra stuff they do, I definitely think that took effect on me for sure,” he told our Josh Carney in January.

His connections go deeper than a locker room. Steelers’ quarterbacks coach Tom Arth coached Mumpfield as the head coach at Akron. Mumpfield spent the 2021 season with the Zips before transferring to the Panthers for the 2022-2024 campaigns.

For his career, Mumpfield caught 217 passes for nearly 2,700 yards and 19 scores. He’s currently projected to be a late Day Three or undrafted player. We’ll have a full scouting report on him before April’s draft and have an eye out if he participates in the Panthers’ Pro Day.