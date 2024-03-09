2024 NFL Draft OT Prospects: PFF Grades, Big Board Ranks

Today, I wanted to look at offensive tackle prospects in the upcoming draft. The chart represents 2024 Pro Football Focus grades and its Big Board, which it updates throughout the draft process:
Joe Alt – Notre Dame (#6). Snaps since 2021 all at left tackle. 90-plus overall grade (OVR) the last two seasons. In the same span: Sacks (3, 0, 1). Hits (1, 2, 1). Hurries (seven, six, two). In 2023, 90-plus pass block (PBLK), OVR, and zone blocking (ZONE). 80-plus run block (RBLK) and true pass set (TPS) grades. 75.4 gap block grade (GAP), a great mark. NFL Scouting Combine participant.
Taliese Fuaga – Oregon State (#10). Snaps (55, 810, 700), all at right tackle. Sacks (none since 2021). Hits (0, 3, 2). Hurries (0, 8, 10). Last season, 90-plus ZONE and RBLK. 80-plus OVR and PBLK (good). High-70 GAP and TPS. Our Senior Bowl crew had their sights on him going in, prefers wide zone scheme which OC Arthur Smith has run a lot, and praise is high on Fuaga. Combine participant.
Olumuyiwa Fashanu – Penn State (#13). Snaps (85, 542, 722), all LT. Sacks (none since 2021). Hits (2, 1, 0). Hurries (0, 6, 10). Last year, great 88.4 PBLK and TPS. High-70 OVR, with good 70.5 RBLK, 69.5 GAP, and 69.3 ZONE. Combine participant.
JC Latham – Alabama (#19). Snaps (142, 875, 874). Mostly RG in 2021, then all RT in 2022 and 2023. Sacks (0, 0, 2). Hits (2, 1, 3). Hurries (2, 11, 9). In 2023, 80-plus ZONE, OVR, and PBLK. High-70 RBLK and TPS (great), and good 68.7 GAP. Combine participant.
Amarius Mims – Georgia (#23). Snaps (121, 385, 297), all RT. Sacks (none since 2021). Hits (none since 2021). Hurries (1, 4, 1). Last season, 80-plus PBLK. 70-range TPS and GAP (good). Good 68.4 RBLK. Below average 58.4 ZONE. Combine participant.
Troy Fautanu – Washington (#25). Snaps (201, 949, 993). LT primarily, some LG experience. Sacks (1, 0, 2). Hits (0, 2, 3). Hurries (4, 13, 18). Last year, Excellent 88.2 PBLK. Mid-70 TPS and OVR. Average 61.9 RBLK. 50-range ZONE and GAP (below average). Senior Bowl opt out, Combine participant.
Graham Barton – Duke (#26). Snaps (747, 896, 496), all LT. Sacks (6, 2, 2). Hits (4, 0, 0). Hurries (10, 8, 9). In 2023, 80-plus ZONE (great). 70-range TPS, PBLK, OVE, and RBLK. Average 59.4 GAP. Lack of length may lead to moving inside in the NFL. Senior Bowl/Combine participant.
Tyler Guyton – Oklahoma (#32). Snaps (27, 401, 663). Mainly RT, with some LT experience. Sacks (0, 2, 0). Hits (0, 0, 3). Hurries (1, 2, 9). Last season, above average 72.9 PBLK. 60-range GAP (good), OVR, and RBK (average). Poor 55.0 ZONE. Senior Bowl/Combine participant.
Jordan Morgan – Arizona (#40). Snaps (706, 670, 787), all LT. Sacks (5, 1, 2). Hits (7, 2, 1). Hurries (15, 14, 11). Last year, great 87.3 PBLK. 80-plus OVR. 70-range TPS, ZONE, and RBLK (all great). Good 66.3 GAP. Senior Bowl participant that McCorkle had his sights on, was impressive with athleticism, prefers wide zone, and most comfortable at LT where he started in the Senior Bowl game. Combine participant.
Kingsley Suamataia – BYU (#46). Snaps (11, 687, 644), all RT in 2022, then all LT last season. Since 2022: Sacks (0, 2). Hits (3, 6). Hurries (8, 7). In 2023, great 83.4 PBLK. Low-70 TPS. 66.4 OVR. 50-range GAP (average), ZONE (below average) and poor 52.9 RBLK. Showed nastiness as a run blocker in the Senior Bowl game, with some quality pass pro too. More losses in the latter, allowing a QB hit and multiple pressures. Combine participant.
Kiran Amegadjie – Yale (#60). Snaps (695, 666, 234). Mostly LG in 2021, then LT the last two years. Sacks (1, 0, 0). Hits (4, 1, 0). Hurries (11, 4, 5). Last season, high-80 OVR, RBK, and ZONE. 70-plus PBK, TPS, and GAP. Just four games in 2023 (quad injury), opting out of the Senior Bowl, too. Combine participant.
Blake Fisher – Notre Dame (#71). Snaps (128, 874, 710). Bit of time at both tackle spots in 2021, then strictly RT since 2022. Sacks (1, 5, 3). Hits (0, 3, 3). Hurries (1, 9, 9). Last year, 70-range PBLK (above average), ZONE (great), and OVR. 60-plus RBLK and GAP (good). Combine participant.
Patrick Paul – Houston (#83). Snaps (964, 901, 778), all LT. Sacks (three, one, one). Hits (3, 3, 1). Hurries (12, 14, 7). In 2023, 90-plus PBLK. High-80 TPS. 81.1 OVR. Low-70 ZONE and high 60 RBLK (good). McCorkle had sights on him Senior Bowl week, looked good with plus-measurables and movement skills for his size. Started LT in the game, noting a few wins in run and pass, but a poor run block and a penalty. Combine participant.
Matt Goncalves – Pittsburgh (#104). Snaps (520, 830, 165). Primarily RT in 2021, more split in 2022 (525 RT, 302 LT), and strictly LT in just three games last year (toe injury). Sacks (3, 0, 0). Hits (3, 5, 1). Hurries (eight, 12, three). Last season, 70-range GAP, PBK, and OVR. High-60 RBLK and TPS. 55.1 ZONE. Shrine Bowl (non-participant)/Combine participant.
Dominick Puni – Kansas (#108). Snaps since 2022 (848, 745). All LG in 2022, then LT last season. Sacks (none both years). Hits (1, 0). Hurries (7, 8). Last year, 90-plus PBLK. Great 80-range TPS and OVR. Good 72.3 RBLK and 68.9 ZONE. Position versatility on display Senior Bowl week too. Combine participant.
Christian Jones – Texas (#119). Snaps (689, 877, 907). All LT in 2021, then RT since 2022. Sacks (4, 3, 1). Hits (3, 0, 1). Hurries (16, 9, 8). In 2023, 80-plus ZONE (great). 70-range TPS, PBLK, OVR, and RBLK. Above average 60.8 GAP. Impressed in Senior Bowl practice reps. Combine participant.
Sataoa Laumea – Utah (#125). Snaps (903, 948, 803). All RG in 2021, then primarily RT since 2022. Sacks (1, 4, 0). Hits (6, 1, 5). Hurries (15, 27, 24). Last season, 60-range ZONE, RBLK, OVR, and GAP (above average). Poor 54.0 PBLK, and 46.4 TPS. Starting RG in the Senior Bowl, noting a few quality reps, but also allowed pressure leading to a scramble. Combine participant.
Isaiah Adams – Illinois (#126). Snaps since 2022 (962, 841). 842 LG in 2022 (including 119 LT). 730 RT last season (101 LG too). Sacks (4, 9). Hits (1, 2). Hurries (6, 20). Last year, great 82.5 ZONE and 73.2 RBLK. Mid-60 OVR. 50-range GAP (average) and PBLK (below average). Senior Bowl: struggled in game with several lost reps in run and pass pro. Did have a few nice wins, including an enjoyable pulling run block. Combine participant.
Javon Foster – Missouri (#161). Snaps (934, 890, 904), all LT. Sacks (two, four, one). Hits (3, 3, 0). Hurries (14, 9, 12). In 2023, excellent 91.3 ZONE, 80-range RBLK (great), OVR, and PBLK (good). 71.7 TPS, and above average 62.9 GAP. Senior Bowl starting RT, playing a ton but struggled mightily IMO. Beat early and often particularly in pass pro, was on the ground, and noted stronger reps when he moved in to RG. Combine participant.
Walter Rouse – Oklahoma (#164). Snaps (733, 650, 858) at LT. Sacks (three, five, zero). Hits (0, 5, 2). Hurries (9, 11, 4). Last season, great 83.8 PBLK. 70-range TPS and OVR. 60-plus GAP (good), RBLK and ZONE (above average). Our Shrine Bowl crew were largely disappointed considering the positive, seeing him as a late day option. Up and down in game. Highs included several run blocks, nice pass block early but largely lost these battles, and had a holding penalty.
Jalen Sundell – North Dakota State (#171). Snaps (547, 269, 878). Center from 2021-2022, then LT last season. Sacks (1, 0, 1). Hits (1, 0, 0). Hurries (1, 0, 8). Last year, High-80 TPS and PBLK (great). 82.0 OVR. 70-range RBLK and GAP (great). Participated in one Shrine Bowl practice, did well, and has good size. Combine participant.
Roger Rosengarten – Washington (#187). Snaps since 2022 (955, 993), nearly all at RT. Sacks (none since 2022). Hits (2, 3). Hurries (15, 12). In 2023, 80-plus PBLK (good). High 70 TPS (great). 71.4 OVR. Low-60 ZONE (average). 50-range RBLK (average) but 53.6 GAP (below average). Starting RT in the Senior Bowl, struggling mightily in pass pro, allowing pressure, a QB hit, and one led to an interception. Combine participant.
LaDarius Henderson – Michigan (#191). Snaps (823, 361, 639). LG 2021-2022, LT last year. Sacks (1, 1, 2). Hits (1, 0, 5). Hurries (7, 2, 24). Last season, low-60 ZONE (average. 50-range RBLK, GAP, and OVR. Bad 44.7 PBLK and horrid 28.5 TPS. Senior Bowl participant, noting a good run block in game. Combine participant.
Nathan Thomas – Louisiana (#197). Snaps (218, 840, 765), all LT. Sacks (1, 1, 5). Hits (0, 6, 2). Hurries (5, 18, 5). Last year, Excellent 83.4 GAP. 70-range RBLK (great), OVR, PBLK (above average), and ZONE (good). Average 57.2 TPS. Shrine Bowl/Combine participant.
Ethan Driskell – Marshall (#199). Snaps (237, 950, 909). 194 at RT in 2021, then all LT since 2022. Sacks (1, 4, 3). Hits (0, 4, 2). Hurries (eight, 12, 15). In 2023, 70-range PBLK and TPS (good). 60-plus OVR, ZONE, and RBLK. 57.8 GAP (below average). Senior Bowl participant, with strong early playing time (particularly run blocking), and noted pass pro struggles later. Combine participant.
Julian Pearl – Illinois (#201). Snaps (659, 843, 843). 2021: 345 RT, 302 RG. All LT since 2022. Sacks (4, 5, 7). Hits (3 each year). Hurries (5, 10, 17). Last season, 70-plus GAP (great) and RBLK (good). 60-range OVR, and ZONE (above average). Below average 57.5 PBLK and 56.2 TPS. Starting RT in the Shrine Bowl, a bit of good run blocking but noted far more negatives. Particularly pass pro, allowing pressures, sacks, and was on the ground a lot. Combine participant.
Caedan Wallace – Penn State (#205). Snaps (849, 340, 670) at RT. Sacks (5, 1, 1). Hits (4, 0, 1). Hurries (26, 11, 11). Last year, 70-plus PBLK (above average) and TPA (good). Upper-60 ZONE, RBLK (good), and OVR. Average 59.9 GAP. Starting RG in the Shrine Bowl. Our Joe Clark’s best player at the position, handling quick edge rushers and size great. In the game, had a few positive run blocks, but an early holding penalty, and lost in pass pro a few times late. Combine participant.
Andrew Coker – TCU (#214). Snaps (768, 982, 727). Primarily RT in 2021 and 2022. More split last year (400 LT, 327 RT). Sacks (3, 2, 1). Hits (2, 5, 6). Hurries (13, 14, 14). In 2023, 70-plus PBLK (above average) and TPS (good). 62.0 OVR. Bad 50-range RBLK and ZONE. Particularly struggled in pass pro often, with a better game as a run blocker. Combine participant.
Trente Jones – Michigan (#223). Snaps (108, 335, 395). Mostly RT, bit of LT last year (45). Sacks (0, 3, 0). Hits (0, 2, 1). Hurries (0, 2, 1). Last season, High-70 PBLK and TPS (good). 60-range OVR, RBLK (good), ZONE (above average), and GAP (above average). Shrine Bowl/Combine participant.
Anim Dankwah – Howard (#228). Snaps (653, 719, 652), mostly at LT. Sacks (4, 3, 3). Hits (2, 4, 1). Hurries (15, 11, 13). Last year, 60-plus ZONE (average). 50-range RBLK (average), PBLK (below average), OVR, and TPS (average). Shrine Bowl/Combine participant.
Brandon Coleman – TCU (#229). Snaps (479, 1,007, 720). LG most in 2021 (432) and 997 LT in 2022. Last season, 465 LT and 255 LG. Sacks (0, 3, 0). Hits (0, 8, 3). Hurries (5, 15, 17). In 2023, 60-plus PBLK and GAP (average). 50-range OVR, RBLK (below average) and bad 52.0 ZONE. Below average 45.9 TPS. Starting LG in the Senior Bowl, with a couple strong early run block pulls there, and lost more reps when he moved to RT. Combine participant.
Donovan Jennings – South Florida (#236). Snaps (819, 216, 812) at LT. Sacks (3, 0, 2). Hits (0, 3, 2). Hurries (11, three, 14). Last season, 81.3 PBLK and TPS (good). 70-plus OVR and GAP (good). Mid-60 RBLK (above average). 58.2 ZONE (below average). Noted his playing time in the Shrine Bowl starting strong, particularly run blocking, but struggling much more to end the game.
Josiah Ezirim – (#254). Snaps since 2022 (600, 792) at RT. Sacks (2, 0). Hits (1, 0). Hurries (17, 13). Last year, 80-plus ZONE (excellent), OVR, RBLK (great), and PBLK (good). 75.1 TPS and 66.0 GAP (good). Struggled in the Shrine Bowl: two holding penalties, beat bad and often in pass pro a multitude of times including a QB hit, but did have positive moments (run blocking more).
The remaining names would land in the undrafted pool: KT Leveston – Kansas State (#264). Delmar Glaze – Maryland (#270). Anthony Belton – NC State (#274). Karsen Barnhart – Michigan (#281). J.C. Davis – New Mexico (#288). Zion Nelson – Miami (#296). Noted Glaze having an impressive Senior Bowl performance.
Several options, and that’s good news for Pittsburgh, which will likely bolster its offensive line. While the big board will certainly change, I hope you enjoyed and learned something from the grade data and notes from the All-Star games.