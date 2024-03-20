2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Pre-Draft Visit Tracker

As we do every year, we’ll keep tabs on the 2024 NFL Draft prospects whom we know have pre-draft visits with the Pittsburgh Steelers. History has shown a strong correlation between the players the team brings in and the names they draft next month. Last year, the Steelers selected TE Darnell Washington, OT Broderick Jones, DL Keeanu Benton, and CB Joey Porter Jr. (who was a local visit) from the list of players brought in prior to the draft.

Each team is allotted up to 30 visits, not including local visits from schools like Pitt, West Virginia and those who went to high school in the Pittsburgh region.

We will keep this post updated throughout the next six weeks when new names get added. In addition to pre-draft visits, we’ll include local visits that don’t count as one of the team’s 30 visits and any reported Pro Day dinners. Be sure to also bookmark our Steelers Pro Day Tracker for additional information on the team’s pre-draft movements.

Last Update: 3/20/2024

VISITS AND SCHEDULED VISITS (5 OUT OF 30)

RB Dillion Johnson – Washington (Date Currently Unknown)

DT Braden Fiske – Florida State (Date Currently Unknown)

DT Khristian Boyd – Northern Iowa (Date Currently Known)

OT Travis Glover – Georgia State (March 20)

WR Ricky Pearsall – Florida (Week Of March 18)

*West Virginia center Zach Frazier was initially reported to be coming in for a pre-draft visit. If so, he would be a local visit and not count against the team’s allotted 30. But the initial report was deleted, making it unclear if Frazier visited or not. For the moment, we will not count him on the list.