Steelers Are Hosting Three Prospects For Pre-Draft Visits Today

With four prospects coming in for pre-draft visits yesterday on Wednesday, a trio of players are in Pittsburgh today to meet with the team. Dale Lolley reported on X that Clemson CB Nate Wiggins, Rice WR Luke McCaffrey, and Oregon G Steven Jones will be in to visit with the team.

As of the writing of this article, that brings the list up to 19 prospects with 17 counting against the 30-visit limit. Just last season, the Steelers drafted four players from their pre-draft visit list and then added a fifth during the season, so these names should be paid extra attention to throughout the rest of the process.

Wiggins is one of the more athletic defensive backs in this class. He measured in at 6013, 173 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine and ran a blazing-fast 4.28 40 but came up injured on the run. He is one of the better pure cover corners in this draft class. Though the Steelers addressed the CB position in the Diontae Johnson trade, bringing in Donte Jackson, he is on just a one-year deal and the team needs a long-term answer opposite Joey Porter Jr.

The Steelers had a large contingent at Clemson Pro Day including Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Arthur Smith, Teryl Austin, and college scout Zach Crockett.

He logged 60 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, 21 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns during his time at Clemson. He figures to be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft. View our in-depth scouting report on him here.

McCaffrey is an interesting WR option in the middle rounds of the draft. Originally a quarterback, he converted to wide receiver in the 2022 season. He is the brother of NFL superstar RB Christian McCaffrey, so he scratches that NFL bloodline itch that the Steelers have had the last several years. He measured in at 6015, 198 pounds, with 30 1/8-inch arms and ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.

In two seasons as a WR at Rice, McCaffrey totaled 131 receptions for 1,732 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 27 times for 265 yards and an additional touchdown. You can view our in-depth scouting report on him here.

Jones wasn’t at the Combine but measured in at his Oregon Pro Day at 6052, 342 pounds, with 34 5/8-inch arms. He put up 23 reps on the bench press and ran the 40-yard dash in 5.46 seconds. He made 33 starts during his time at Oregon. His overall size and length are very solid, though he is a developmental prospect currently projected to go toward the end of the draft or as a priority free agent once the draft concludes.

