Fittipaldo: Steelers Hosted Amarius Mims For Pre-Draft Visit

The ties between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims continue to get stronger and stronger as the 2024 NFL Draft draws closer.

After the Steelers met with Mims formally at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and then — though Mims did not work out while recovering from a hamstring injury — sent a large contingent of front office personnel and coaching staff members to Georgia’s Pro Day, the Steelers reportedly hosted Mims for a pre-draft visit recently, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo.

During an appearance on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show Wednesday, Fittipaldo stated that the Steelers hosted Mims as a pre-draft visit, making him the third offensive tackle the Steelers have hosted so far as part of the 30 official visits allowed. Along with Mims, the Steelers have hosted Georgia State’s Travis Glover and Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga.

Fittipaldo made the comment to 93.7 The Fan Morning Show co-hosts Adam Crowley and Dorin Dickerson Wednesday morning regarding Mims, but it’s worth noting that neither Fittipaldo — nor any other member of the media — has reported elsewhere a Mims pre-draft visit with the Steelers.

“I think they’re gonna draft a tackle at pick number 20, guys. You look at the guys, I know the top 30 visits have just gotten underway and we’re only about six or seven guys in, but they’ve already had Fuaga in, they had a guy from Georgia State in who’s a late-round guy, but they also had Amarius Mims in, so that’s three offensive tackles in your first groups of visitors,” Fittipaldo said regarding the Steelers’ pre-draft visitors, including Mims in the mix, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “So that’s not the be all end all, but I think with the depth of this tackle class, I think it’s a pretty good bet that that’s gonna be their first pick.”

Throughout the pre-draft process, Mims has been the popular pick for the Steelers in numerous mock drafts. Most recently, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks paired Mims with the Steelers — again.

With a major need at tackle following a disappointing 2023 season from left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and rookie Broderick Jones falling off late in the season at right tackle, the Steelers should be in the market for another tackle. Mims would plug that hole in the trenches and would give the Steelers another high upside Georgia product along the offensive line.

Though he started just eight career games in college, Mims’ tape is quite strong, and his measurements (6076, 340, 36 1/8-inch arms) and testing numbers (5.07 40-yard dash, 1.78 10-yard split) at the Combine really opened eyes.

Mims will work out for NFL personnel on April 10 after missing his Pro Day due to the hamstring injury, so it will be interesting to see if the Steelers send another large contingent to get a look at Mims.

But it’s big to hear Fittipaldo say on 93.7 The Fan that the Steelers had him in for a pre-draft visit. The dots are starting to become easier and easier to connect between the Steelers and the hulking Mims with the draft now just a month away.