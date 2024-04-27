Chad Reuter Gives Steelers ‘A’ For Day Two Draft Haul

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ selections on Day 2 of the NFL Draft have generated pretty much nothing but praise from analysts around the league, and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is among those who think the Steelers had a good second and third round. Grading every team for their selections on Day 2, Reuter gave the Steelers an A for their selections of Zach Frazier, Roman Wilson and Payton Wilson.

“The release of starting center Mason Cole led to the pick of solid pivot man Frazier in the second round. The Steelers once again found a bargain receiver in the third round. Roman Wilson’s hands and ability to separate downfield give him potential to become a real playmaker. They took a chance on Payton Wilson’s speed despite his medical issues with the late third-rounder received from Philadelphia as part of the trade for quarterback Kenny Pickett. Cornerback and defensive line are needs that still need to be addressed.”

Frazier was widely considered among the top three centers in this draft, along with Duke’s Graham Barton and Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson. There was a legitimate question ahead of the draft whether or not he would last to No. 51 overall, but the Steelers waited and saw Frazier slide down the board and fall into their lap. The same goes for Roman Wilson, who was considered a potential option for the Steelers in the second round but ended up being the 14th wide receiver off the board. Roman Wilson in particular has generated a ton of praise from analysts, with both Mel Kiper Jr. and PFF calling the selection one of the steals of Day 2.

As for Payton Wilson, he comes with a ton of risk and a ton of reward. With major shoulder and knee injuries, 22 teams believe he’s just a one-contract player due to his medicals, but the talent when he’s healthy is beyond that of a late third-round pick, with the Steelers selecting him at No. 98 overall. Payton Wilson won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best linebacker in college football last season in a season where he had 138 total tackles, six sacks and three interceptions for NC State, and his 4.43 speed make him a legitimate sideline-to-sideline linebacker.

The Steelers still need to add at defensive line and especially cornerback, but it’s hard to argue that they didn’t crush it on Day 2. Obviously, the ultimate test will be when these guys hit the field for Pittsburgh, but on paper the Steelers have had one of the best drafts in the league and a lot of that comes down to the value they got in Day 2. This team is adding a lot of talent at some of their biggest needs, and should wind up being a better team in 2024 than they were in 2023.