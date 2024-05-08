Steelers Undrafted Free Agent Jersey Numbers Revealed

According to the Steelers media roster, jersey numbers for some Pittsburgh Steelers undrafted free agents have been given out.

Some numbers are duplicates, as is always the case when it comes to the offseason, as the team has more players than numbers that are legal for the position. CB Beanie Bishop Jr. will wear No. 30, the same number currently worn by RB Jaylen Warren, while RB Daijun Edwards will share No. 31 with CB Kalon Barnes. QB John Rhys Plumlee will take over the No. 18 that was vacated by Diontae Johnson when he was traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Finally, OLB Jacoby Windmon will share No. 45 with FB Jack Colletto.

The NFL Jersey Numbers Twitter account, which has been very reliable this offseason, also passed the numbers along.

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Daijuan Edwards is wearing number 31. Currently shared with Kalon Barnes. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/XoNItoBALV — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 8, 2024

We already knew OLB Julius Welschof would wear No. 44 so that rounds out Pittsburgh’s crop of undrafted free agents to receive jersey numbers. Obviously, if someone like Bishop or Edwards were to make the team, they would switch numbers so as not to have duplicate numbers on the 53-man roster (although, in the case of Edwards, Kalon Barnes isn’t guaranteed a roster spot either.)

Plumlee wearing No. 18 at the quarterback position might take some getting used to after Johnson wore it at receiver. According to Plumlee, even though some pegged him as a receiver in the NFL, he will be playing quarterback for the Steelers and working behind Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen.

Of the undrafted free agent group, Bishop likely has the best odds of making the roster as he plays slot cornerback and was highly productive in college. Pittsburgh’s slot cornerback options on their roster right now are more or less nonexistent, so Bishop could slide into that role if he plays well over the summer.

We’ll get our first look at all the Steelers rookies on Friday when the team’s rookie minicamp begins. It will run Friday through Sunday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.