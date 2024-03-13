Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan Among Steelers Contingent At Georgia Pro Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers leadership of head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan are well-known for being active during the pre-draft process. Both were seen walking the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium in January at the Senior Bowl, and both will be spotted at various Pro Days in the coming weeks. The latest is the University of Georgia.

Per a report from NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, Tomlin is on site for one of the more notable Pro Days of this cycle.

Georgia has been a top program in the top conference in college football for years now. On Daniel Jeremiah’s top-50 prospect list alone, there are four Bulldogs. TE Brock Bowers, OT Amarius Mims, WR Ladd McConkey, and CB Kamari Lassiter headline the list at Georgia. But there are many other talents, including WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

The Steelers should have heavy interest in a handful of those prospects who play positions of need for the team. Mims has been a popular name this offseason in mock drafts for the Steelers.

A couple of the top names are not going to be working out, per a report from Jordan Reid on X. Mims and Bowers have some injuries that will keep them out, but they will hold workouts for NFL teams in early April.

This is the first Pro Day that Tomlin has been seen at so far this cycle. Just last year, the Steelers double dipped into the talent pool at Georgia, trading up to select OT Broderick Jones in the first round and circling back to grab TE Darnell Washington in the third round. The year prior they drafted WR George Pickens in the second round. Chances are good that another Georgia talent will find his way onto the Steelers via the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Also on site is Khan, as well as OC Arthur Smith and DC Teryl Austin, per Jim Nagy on X. That is a huge presence, so you can be certain that one or more Bulldogs will be in their sights in the draft.