Report: Steelers To Hold Four Pre-Draft Visits Today

With the pro day circuit mostly concluded for the 2024 pre-draft process, the focus now shifts to the pre-draft visits as the last piece of the puzzle before the draft in a little over three weeks time. According to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on X, the Steelers are hosting four prospects today for visits. That list includes LSU DL Maason Smith, USC WR Tahj Washington, Pitt OL Matt Goncalves, and Pitt CB M.J. Devonshire.

Three of the four had previously been reported as having visits and aren’t new news, but Smith is now being officially confirmed after posting a photo on social media Tuesday evening.

Smith is one of the few DL prospects in this draft that fits what the Steelers look for at the position with his measurables. At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, he measured in at 6051, 306 pounds, with 35-inch arms. He has the size and length to play any position along the Steelers’ defensive front. The Steelers recently addressed DL depth with the addition of Dean Lowry, but both he and Larry Ogunjobi will be turning 30 years old this offeason, and Cameorn Heyward is in the final years of his career.

Defensive line is a sleeper position to be selected in the early rounds of the draft, and Smith would be a good player to target. Steelers DL coach Karl Dunbar was in attendance at his pro day in March.

This brings the list of total visits to 16, with only 14 counting against the 30-visit limit. Each team only gets to bring in 30 players, excluding local prospects. This list is very important to pay attention to as last year they drafted four players from the pre-draft visit list and added a fifth in CB Darius Rush later in the season.