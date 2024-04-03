LSU DL Maason Smith In Pittsburgh For Presumed Pre-Draft Visit

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Maason Smith is in Pittsburgh, presumably for a pre-draft visit. Per his Instagram story, Smith shared a photo of him flying into the city, likely for a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers tomorrow.

Smith is regarded as a second or third round defensive line prospect. He possesses ideal size for what the Steelers look for in the position, weighing in at 6051, 306 pounds with 35-inch arms, rare measurables that align with Pittsburgh’s scheme.

But Smith is a raw prospect who must refine his technique and play to his size. Production was also light, recording just 28 tackles (4.5 for a loss) and 2.5 sacks in 2023 with the Tigers. His 2022 season was wiped out due to an ACL tear. His best year came as a freshman, recording five tackles for a loss and four sacks.

Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar attended the LSU Pro Day last week for Smith and the Tigers’ other defensive linemen, the only placed we spotted Dunbar along the Pro Day trail. He is a Tigers’ alum, too. Pittsburgh has a need along the d-line with an aging unit, Larry Ogunjobi 30 and Cam Heyward 35. After losing Armon Watts, Pittsburgh signed Dean Lowry in free agency, though he’ll turn 30 in the summer.

Assuming Smith is in for a pre-draft visit, he’ll be the 14th non-local prospect to have a confirmed pre-draft visit with the Steelers, either one that already occurred or an upcoming one. The first two weeks are typically the busiest with Pro Day visits now that most of the Pro Day schedule has finished up.

Check out our full scouting report on Maason Smith below. Our Jim Hester notes his impressive measurables and initial burst but noted the need to improve his pad level and refine his counter moves. According to Mock Draft Database, he’s currently viewed as a third round selection, roughly the range the team is expected to address defensive line.