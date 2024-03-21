Steelers Hosting Three Prospects For Pre-Draft Visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting Georgia State OL Travis Glover, Oregon State OL Taliese Fuaga and South Carolina WR Xavier Legette for a pre-draft visit today, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo.

The Steelers have had a lot of interest in Glover, a 6-6 offensive tackle, as Alex Kozora detailed this morning. Fuaga is a right tackle who is projected to be among the highest offensive linemen taken but given his experience on the right side is an intriguing prospect for the Steelers. Pittsburgh has a massive need at receiver, and Legette is someone who could potentially be an option in either the first or second round.

In Kozora’s scouting profile on Legette, he gave him a late Day 1-early Day 2 grade and compared him to former New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa. He could be a nice complement to WR George Pickens, who is coming off a 1,000-yard season. The Steelers notably did not meet with Fuaga at the NFL Scouting Combine, so they’ll get to know him a little bit better during his pre-draft visit.

The Steelers have a need at tackle as Dan Moore Jr. struggled last season, but they might be comfortable rolling with him as their starting left tackle. Of course, Omar Khan did say that Broderick Jones will move back to the left side at some point, and drafting Fuaga or another right tackle could allow them to do so as soon as this season. We’ll see the path that the Steelers choose to take.

The Steelers also reportedly hosted DL Darius Robinson for a visit earlier this week. If Fuaga falls to 20, he could be a home-run selection as someone who would allow Jones to move back to the left side while being an anchor at right tackle. Glover is a potential mid- to late-round selection if the Steelers don’t address tackle early or decide to double down on the position in the draft.

