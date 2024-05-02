Jaylen Warren: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields Bringing ‘Night And Day Difference’ From QB Leadership Standpoint

In an incredibly busy offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the franchise completely rebuilt its quarterback room, moving on from Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph while bringing in Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen.
The Steelers got older and more experienced in the room, all while remaining quite deep there too.
Excitement is high regarding the tandem of Wilson and Fields in the quarterback room compared to what the Steelers had in the past. That excitement extends to the players on the roster, too.
Running back Jaylen Warren, who appeared on defensive lineman Cameron Heyward’s podcast at the Steelers’ draft party in Pittsburgh at Stage AE, stated that the leadership in the quarterback room is “night and day different” from last year. That throws a bit of shade at the previous quarterback room, which had some questions raised about it from a leadership standpoint last season and then early in the offseason.