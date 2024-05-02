Article

Jaylen Warren: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields Bringing ‘Night And Day Difference’ From QB Leadership Standpoint

Jaylen Warren Steelers QBs Draft Party

In an incredibly busy offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the franchise completely rebuilt its quarterback room, moving on from Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph while bringing in Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen.

The Steelers got older and more experienced in the room, all while remaining quite deep there too.

Excitement is high regarding the tandem of Wilson and Fields in the quarterback room compared to what the Steelers had in the past. That excitement extends to the players on the roster, too.

Running back Jaylen Warren, who appeared on defensive lineman Cameron Heyward’s podcast at the Steelers’ draft party in Pittsburgh at Stage AE, stated that the leadership in the quarterback room is “night and day different” from last year. That throws a bit of shade at the previous quarterback room, which had some questions raised about it from a leadership standpoint last season and then early in the offseason.

“It’s a night and day difference I would say with their leadership,” Warren said when asked what it’s like having Wilson and Fields in the facility. “They bring a lot, you know, they help out. They tell us how to run the route and they’re really on it when you don’t run it a certain way. They’re big on details. Kind of what we preach, and it helps a lot.”

Warren took a moment, and even admitted he needed to think about how to phrase it, but “night and day” suggests he wasn’t getting that from the group last year. The fact that he’s just now getting to establish a relationship with Wilson and Fields, and already sees that the difference in the leadership from those two experienced signal callers is telling.

Wilson, who carries a bad rap with him from his last few years in Seattle, has always been a strong overall leader throughout his career and has hit the ground running in Pittsburgh. Developing relationships with players up and down the roster, he has brought a sense of togetherness to the offense and the roster as a whole.

While Fields is younger than Wilson and not as experienced, he was praised as a great leader in Chicago, too.

That wasn’t exactly the calling card with guys like Pickett and Trubisky the last two years, even with both serving as captains offensively.

