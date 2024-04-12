Steelers Host Three Pre-Draft Visitors, Including West Virginia’s Zach Frazier

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted two pre-draft visitors, including two who count as local visits, as the team is bringing in West Virginia C Zach Frazier, West Virginia CB Beanie Bishop, and Iowa CB Cooper DeJean, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

As Frazier and Bishop are both local visits, they do not count against the team’s allotment of 30 pre-draft visits.

Frazier and DeJean are each names that have been linked to the Steelers somewhat often throughout the draft cycle, as Pittsburgh has a clear need at center and also needs to add to the cornerback room. Frazier could be a Day One or early Day Two option for the Steelers, while DeJean is likely more of a Day One pick at this point.

DeJean and Frazier are both coming off serious injuries, with Frazier fracturing his leg and DeJean fracturing his fibula. DeJean was recently medically cleared and dazzled at his individual Pro Day, while Frazier worked out at the Big 12 Pro Day.

Steelers assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams was in attendance for the Big 12 Pro Day, and saw Frazier work out. The Steelers are familiar with DeJean as well, as they held a formal meeting with him at the Combine. They did not have a formal with Frazier at the Combine, however. Bringing in Frazier for a pre-draft visit though is an important step towards him potentially being selected by the team. Frazier is unlikely to be the selection at No. 20, but he’s a solid option in the second round after an impressive career at West Virginia, however the Steelers may have to trade up in the second to feel good about their chances of drafting Frazier.

Given Pittsburgh’s need at corner, particularly slot corner, it also makes sense to bring in Bishop as a local visit. An All-American at West Virginia last season, Bishop profiles as a slot corner in the NFL and likely will be available in the middle rounds. He could fall out of Day Two and be a solid pick for the Steelers on Day Three after logging four interceptions and 20 passes defensed last season at West Virginia. He also spent time at Western Kentucky and Minnesota in his collegiate career.

Bishop wasn’t invited to the Combine, but he was impressive during the East-West Shrine Bowl, and at 5091 and 182 pounds, he told Steelers Depot that he tries to model his game after Indianapolis Colts slot corner Kenny Moore. Bishop could be a bit of a sleeper in this year’s draft, and he could fit right into Pittsburgh’s need in the slot.