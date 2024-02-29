Steelers Hold Formal Combine Meeting With Iowa DB Cooper DeJean

Though he won’t be doing any testing at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week as he continues to recover from a broken leg, Iowa standout defensive back Cooper DeJean is making the rounds interviewing with teams ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Unsurprisingly, one of those teams is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking with reporters Thursday morning, DeJean stated that he had a formal meeting with the Steelers, head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and that he really enjoyed the meeting with the Steelers’ decision makers.

“They’re great guys. They’re fun to talk to. Really, really cool laid-back guys. Fun to talk football with, for sure,” DeJean said of Tomlin and Austin.

DeJean is one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Able to play corner or safety, DeJean is a high-level athlete, one who was one of the most electrifying in the college game over the last few seasons with the Hawkeyes.

The 6-1, 207 pound DeJean has great size for the position, which allowed him to thrive in man coverage and stick with some of the best receivers in the country, which is pretty evident on his tape. In his last two seasons, DeJean allowed 58 receptions for 627 yards and just two touchdowns. In that same span, DeJean had seven interceptions and a QB rating against of just 46.0, according to Pro Football Focus.

DeJean would address a major need for the Steelers opposite standout rookie Joey Porter Jr., who emerged as a true No. 1 corner. Outside of Porter though, the Steelers have a glaring hole. Veteran Patrick Peterson had an up-and-down season and looked much better and more comfortable at safety late in the season than he did at cornerback. Levi Wallace is a pending free agent as are Chandon Sullivan and James Pierre.

DeJean would give the Steelers a much-needed boost from a playmaking and versatility perspective in the secondary, solidifying a group that dealt with significant injuries throughout the 2023 season. Whether he sticks at cornerback or moves to safety, his playmaking abilities and athleticism would make him an outstanding addition.

Plus, DeJean is a dangerous punt return man, having returned one for a touchdown last season and averaging 13.4 yards in his career on 30 punt returns.

We’ll see whom else the Steelers continue to meet with formally in Indianapolis, but DeJean’s formal meeting wasn’t a surprise. He could — and should — be a name to watch at No. 20 overall.