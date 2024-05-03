Bills Sign Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool is getting another shot in the NFL.

He signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, the team’s PR account announced on Twitter today.

Signed WR Chase Claypool, LB Deion Jones & DE Dawuane Smoot each to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/8OkXurIqDb — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 3, 2024

In addition to Claypool, Buffalo also signed veteran LB Deion Jones, who spent 2023 with the Carolina Panthers, and DE Dawaune Smoot, who’s spent his entire seven-year career thus far with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Claypool was a second-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft and had an impressive rookie season, catching 62 balls for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. But he had fallen out of favor in Pittsburgh by his third season, and was sent to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick that ended up turning into Joey Porter Jr. He lasted just 10 games with the Bears between 2022 and 2023 before being traded to the Miami Dolphins last season.

Former Bears and current Steelers quarterback Justin Fields got some work in with Claypool this offseason, as the two worked out with Velus Jones Jr.

During his nine games with the Dolphins, Claypool had four receptions for 26 yards. It was a disappointing 2023 season as he finished with just eight catches for 77 yards and one touchdown.

There was some smoke that Claypool could wind up in the CFL, but he’s now getting another opportunity with a Buffalo team that traded Stefon Diggs and lost Gabriel Davis in free agency this offseason. The Bills drafted Keon Coleman out of Florida State with the first pick in the second round after trading out of the first round, but they’re adding depth with Claypool, who will likely need to fight for a roster spot.

Claypool also garnered some interest with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, as he visited with the team in March, but nothing ended up coming to fruition there. In addition to drafting Coleman, the Bills also signed Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins as free agents, but there isn’t a ton of depth in Buffalo. It’s a good opportunity for Claypool to compete and try to show he’s the same player he was early in his career and not the player he’s been over the past two seasons.