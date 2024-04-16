Steelers Hosting Two Pre-Draft Visitors, Including Duke’s Graham Barton

The Pittsburgh Steelers have brought in Duke OL Graham Barton and NC State LB Payton Wilson for a pre-draft visit, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

With Barton coming in, the Steelers have now brought in all three of the top possible centers in the class, as they’ve also hosted Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson and West Virginia C Zach Frazier. Barton could also play tackle or guard though, and the Steelers could view him as a potential option at tackle or center while other teams around the league could view him as a guard. His positional versatility is undoubtedly intriguing, and he’s projected to come off the board in the first round.

Barton was slated to play center at the Senior Bowl but pulled out late in the process. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he measured in at 6053 and 313 pounds, but he didn’t test. Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith attended his Pro Day at Duke, and him coming in for a pre-draft visit is another sign of Pittsburgh’s interest. Offensive line is a position that the Steelers are heavy betting favorites to address in the first round, and Barton is one of many potential options at either the center or tackle position who could wind up playing for the Steelers.

Wilson set the Combine ablaze with an impressive 4.43 40-yard dash time. Wilson is considered to be among the best off-ball linebackers in his class, although he battled through injuries during his time at NC State. The Steelers seem to still be looking to add depth at inside linebacker in this draft after signing Patrick Queen in free agency. Inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry was active on the Pro Day circuit, and bringing in Wilson signifies some interest on Pittsburgh’s side.

Wilson is likely a Day 2 pick, and it will be interesting to see just how highly the Steelers prioritize their inside linebacker depth and if they consider the position worthy of a second- or third-round pick. At the Combine, Wilson said he felt confident in his medicals and also praised former Steelers head coach and NC State alum Bill Cowher, calling him “one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life.” Wilson’s brother, Bryse, is a Major League Baseball pitcher who had a stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates, so if he ends up with the Steelers, he’ll wind up in the same city his brother once called home.

Wilson is the first off-ball linebacker the Steelers have hosted for a pre-draft visit, while Barton is the 12th offensive lineman the Steelers have brought in. It will be interesting how the Steelers view Barton and if they consider him worth taking in the first round. His positional versatility means he could fill either Pittsburgh’s hole at center or offensive tackle, and with offensive tackle considered more of a premium position, it’s worth wondering whether that’s where Pittsburgh views him long-term.

But bringing Barton in for a pre-draft visit is important when it comes to Pittsburgh’s “Blue’s Clues” of who it may draft, and he’s worth paying attention to as a potential first-round option.