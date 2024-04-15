Offensive Line Heavy Betting Favorite For Steelers First Round Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heavily favored to take an offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL Draft, as the betting service FanDuel has the Steelers at -320 to take an offensive lineman. That means you would have to bet $320 to profit $100 if you take Pittsburgh’s first selection to be an offensive lineman.

Given Pittsburgh’s needs at center and offensive tackle, it comes as little surprise that the Steelers are favored to take offensive line over any position. The second-best odds for the Steelers to take positionally is wide receiver, coming in at +550, meaning a $100 bet nets you $550 in profit. Cornerback is the third-highest at +650.

The Steelers have been linked to centers Jackson Powers-Johnson and Zach Frazier, as both have come in for pre-draft visits with the Steelers. Graham Barton could also be an option for the Steelers. As far as offensive tackles projected to go in the first, the Steelers also hosted Troy Fautanu for a pre-draft visit, as well as OT Amarius Mims and OT Taliese Fuaga. Both of those positions are ones that the Steelers very well may target in the first round, and sportsbooks seem to think that’s the way that Pittsburgh will go in the first round.

The team has also done their homework on a number of wide receivers and some of the top corners, including hosting Nate Wiggins and Cooper DeJean for pre-draft visits. Both are projected to be first-round selections, and the Steelers also had a Pro Day dinner with Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry, meaning cornerback at +650 could end up being a good value bet if you don’t think the Steelers will address the offensive line in the first round.

If the Steelers do go offensive line in the first round, it will be the second year in a row they target the line in the first round, as the team selected OT Broderick Jones in the first round in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Steelers need a center with the team releasing Mason Cole, and with Dan Moore Jr. struggling last season, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the team looked for an upgrade early in the draft.

We’re getting closer and closer to April 25, and the Steelers board is likely getting closer to finalized as we approach Round One. Even if the Steelers don’t address the offensive line in the first round of the draft, it’s likely to be a priority on Day Two. We’ll see what happens in a little over a week.