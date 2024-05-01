Baldinger: Steelers Will Be Ravens AFC North Biggest Challenge

An old-school lineman like Brian Baldinger can appreciate an old-school draft. That’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers went about their 2024 draft class, loading up on physical and nasty offensive linemen. First and second-round investments, with three taken over the team’s first five selections. With a retooled o-line, Baldinger believes Pittsburgh has put themselves in the AFC North’s passenger seat next to the Baltimore Ravens.

“I think the Pittsburgh Steelers keep improving…last year, the Steelers were 5-1 in the AFC North,” Baldinger said on NFL Network. “Their only loss was a field goal loss to Cleveland in Cleveland when their offense couldn’t score a point. Their three starting quarterbacks last year threw a combined 13 touchdown passes. Russell Wilson, with his limited offense in Denver, threw 26 a year ago.”

Despite all the sputtering and stalling of the Steelers’ offense a season ago, they still went 10-7 and recovered after a three-game losing tailspin jeopardized their playoff chances and Mike Tomlin’s .500 streak. But Pittsburgh made a concerted effort to improve. They fired OC Matt Canada after that Browns’ loss, which Baldinger referred to, and hired veteran coach Arthur Smith as his full-time replacement. In free agency, the quarterback room got an overhaul with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen, replacing Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. Pittsburgh drafted Roman Wilson and beefed up their o-line with Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier expected to start as rookies.

Baldinger thinks Wilson will be as well-protected as ever.

“I believe Russell Wilson is going to play behind the best offensive line he’s ever played behind. I think the production is going to be much greater. We already knew the defense was good. And it’s going to get better. I feel like the Steelers are the biggest challenge right now in a very competitive AFC North.”

Since being drafted in 2012, Wilson has been one of the NFL’s most-sacked quarterbacks. Over his career, he’s been sacked 527 times, an average of 43.9 times per season. That includes being dropped 100 times in his two years with Denver. Some of that was due to Wilson’s own tendency to bail on clean pockets, but the Broncos’ line did him little favors, either.

Though Wilson has rare longevity and durability for the position, his high sack numbers are still sky-high above anyone else in the league.

Most Sacked QBs, 2012-2023

1. Russell Wilson: 527 (2.8 per start)

2. Ryan Tannehill: 415 (2.7 per start)

3. Matthew Stafford: 410 (2.3 per start)

4. Matt Ryan: 403 (2.3 per start)

5. Aaron Rodgers: 371 (2.3 per start)

Pittsburgh’s done well to protect their quarterbacks in recent years though to do so, Wilson will have to improve his long snap-to-throw times, second-highest only in front of Fields. A healthy running game should help in that regard. No matter what, the expectation remains the same. Improve the offense, improve the team, and win the AFC North. Pittsburgh hasn’t finished first in the division since 2020. If they go a fourth straight year without wearing the crown, it’ll become the team’s longest drought since a seven-year streak from 1985 to 1991.