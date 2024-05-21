‘I Don’t Blink:’ Russell Wilson Won’t Dwell On Broncos Exit

Russell Wilson’s eyelids are safe and sound. Just as Mike Tomlin preaches, Wilson doesn’t blink. Speaking with reporters Tuesday following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first OTA practice, getting on the grass for the first time as a complete roster, Wilson discussed his messy exit from the Denver Broncos. A team that attempted to alter his contract midseason, eventually benched him because of it, and is paying him nearly $40 million to not play for Denver this season.

Speaking with reporters via 93.7 The Fan, Wilson seemed unfazed by how things ended.

“I wouldn’t say I’m scalded,” Wilson told reporters via The Fan. “I’d say if anything, I’ve learned a lot. I think that internally, you get better. You get tougher. Use your experiences, use the challenges that you’ve gone through to be the best version of you. I don’t blink. I look forward to the new opportunity.”

How Russell Wilson comes in here after Denver experience #Steelers pic.twitter.com/lf5VJxet41 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) May 21, 2024

The “scalded” comment stems from a phrase Tomlin used last month about Wilson, needing to prove to the league he can play after being cut.

Acquired from Seattle in a mega-deal that involved players and multiple first-round picks, Wilson lasted just two years in Denver and only one year under Sean Payton. The two didn’t seem to be a strong match, Wilson preferring to hold onto the ball and make plays rather than function in Payton’s rhythm-based offense that Drew Brees thrived in.

Denver allowed Wilson to search for a new team before officially releasing him at the start of the new league year. Wilson met with the New York Giants and Steelers before signing a one-year contract with Pittsburgh for the veteran minimum. Now the team’s current starting quarterback, he’s looking to bounce back and lead the Steelers to their first playoff win since 2016.

Playing for Mike Tomlin was a central reason why Wilson chose the Steelers. Using those Tomlin phrases, don’t blink, shows they share the same mindset. And after dealing with difficult quarterback-coach relationships in Denver, playing for in-over-his-head Nathaniel Hackett and then for Payton, Wilson figures to have a smoother experience with Tomlin. Instead of dwelling on an ugly ending, Wilson has his eyes set on a new beginning. And those eyes are staying wide open.