Broderick Jones Plays Left And Right Tackle To Begin Steelers Practices

With the first of 10 voluntary OTA sessions kicking off today, nearly the entire team is in attendance working together for the first time. One of the big storylines to watch throughout the next 10 practices is how the tackle competition is sorted out. Second-year OT Broderick Jones was drafted to play left tackle but ended up on the right side for the majority of last season. The Steelers selected OT Troy Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and most of his experience is on the right side.

At rookie minicamp, they had Fautanu working on the right side, which gave an early indication of how the tackle alignment may work out between the two of them. Today at OTAs, Jones was working on both sides, suggesting there are still some decisions to be made.

Chris Adamski of TribLive posted a video on X of the starting offensive line. From left ro right, the unit consisted of Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig, James Daniels, and Broderick Jones. Other than Mason Cole, who is no longer on the team, that is the same starting configuration the Steelers had last year.

The offensive line warming up. You might notice that left to right the unit facing the camera is-

Dan Moore

Isaac Seumalo

Nate Herbig

James Daniels

Broderick Jones pic.twitter.com/dovt2iJEC8 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 21, 2024

The Steelers are usually cautious with how they work their rookies into the rotation so they don’t get too much put on their plate early on. Jones didn’t get a full-time starting role until Week 9 last season, and Joey Porter Jr. in Week 8, for example.

Still, having Jones on the right side for some reps is noteworthy for the initial OTA session. Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shared some paraphrased quotes from some media availability with Jones and Moore after practice.

Broderick Jones said the Steelers still have him playing both tackle spots right now and he doesn’t care which side he’s on as long as he’s starting. Dan Moore said he’ll do whatever the team tells him but he still isn’t comfortable at right tackle. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) May 21, 2024

Jones said the Steelers are still having him play on both sides right now, and he doesn’t care which side he plays on as long as he is starting, according to Batko. Moore, who has stated that he doesn’t feel comfortable on the right side in the past, repeated that sentiment again today, but noted he will do whatever the team tells him to do.

Given GM Omar Khan’s words about Jones being drafted to play left tackle, that seems to be the most likely outcome, but it would be putting Fautanu out of his comfort zone as a rookie, which is something to consider.