Cory Trice Jr. Practices, Cole Holcomb Sits Out First OTA Session

As we noted in our “what to watch for” post ahead of the first day of Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs, health was one of the top things we’d be monitoring. Specifically, we highlighted CB Cory Trice Jr. and LB Cole Holcomb. Trice tore his ACL in training camp last year, adding to a long line of knee injuries. Holcomb suffered a severe knee injury midseason, leaving his 2024 status in question.

While it’s just the first practice, The Trib’s Chris Adamski offered important updates on both. Per his Tuesday afternoon tweet, Trice was in uniform and practicing today. Holcomb sat out but visibly appeared to be in good shape with Mike Tomlin praising his recovery.

Video of DBs warming up confirms CB Cory Trice (torn ACL, Aug) was in uniform taking part in OTAs. LB Cole Holcomb (major knee inj) was spotted w/ no brace/encumberment & walking w/ no obvious limp/favoring.

Tomlin: “He’s working to get back to us and doing a heckuva job of it.” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 21, 2024

Trice went down during the team’s first padded practice of training camp, getting his leg stuck while taking on a block at the end of a run session. He was carted off the field and soon placed on IR, on crutches the rest of his time in camp. The silver lining to the timing of the injury was that it happened so early in the year, giving him the chance to get healthy and practice at the start of his sophomore season. It’s not clear if Trice was a full participant today or limited one.

Trice will look to add cornerback depth on the outside and could play an important role on special teams, especially given that last year’s starting gunners are no longer Steelers. WR Miles Boykin signed with the New York Giants while CB James Pierre landed with the Washington Commanders.

Holcomb suffered a severe knee injury in the team’s Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans, colliding with a teammate and crumpling to the ground. Exact details about his injury have never been revealed but indications were that it was more than “only” an ACL tear. Earlier this year, Holcomb posted video of him rehabbing without any visible device on his injured knee, a positive sign.

Still, it’s unknown when Holcomb could return to the field. Omar Khan said there is optimism he’d play in 2024. Whether or not that occurs by Week 1 remains to be seen. We’ll keep tabs on if Holcomb practices at all during OTAs. If not, the Steelers will need to decide whether or not to place him on Active/PUP when they report to training camp in late July. Placing him there would allow them to move Holcomb to Reserve/PUP to begin the regular season, knocking him out the first portion of 2024.