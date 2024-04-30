George Pickens’ One-Handed Grab Makes Davante Adams’ Mount Rushmore Of Catches

There have been multiple catches made by wide receivers in Steelers’ history that almost seem to defy physics. The most important and memorable one is Santonio Holmes’ stretch to win Super Bowl 43, but there are other catches that contend for the most improbable grab. Antonio Brown made several spectacular grabs while he wore the black and gold. Lynn Swann had some of the original incredible Super Bowl catches, and Martavis Bryant’s catch against his leg versus the Bengals in the playoffs certainly stands out. However, it may be one of the newest entries that takes the trophy home, at least according to one of the best receivers in the NFL right now.

Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been one of the best players at his position for the past few years, proven both by his stats and awards. He has amassed over 10,000 receiving yards and multiple First-team All-Pro Selections.Appearing on The Rush With Maxx Crosby, Adams was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of catches he’s seen, and George Pickens’ unbelievable catch against the Browns made his list.

”One that really slid between the cracks, man, that kind of pissed me off was George Pickens’ one-hander. People talked about it, but it didn’t do what Odell’s did. It didn’t do numbers like that. That shit was crazy,” Adams said about Pickens’ catch against the Browns in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Pickens’ catch certainly is deserving of that praise, as the way he contorts his body and tracks the ball in the air is unreal. Just as well, Pickens himself didn’t even label that catch as the best in his career, so it certainly seems like there are more tricks left for him to use.

In that game against the Browns, Pickens finished with just three catches for 39 yards, and the Steelers would lose 29-17, but the play itself signaled what was to come for him, as he’s made big play after big play since then. Considering he had Mitch Trubisky throwing him the ball in that game, it will be a wonder to watch Pickens operate alongside a quarterback with an above-average deep ball.

Perhaps the reason this catch didn’t receive as much attention as Beckham’s is because it came in a loss, and Pickens didn’t see much action outside of it, but none of that can take away how impressive it is. Adams has his own fair share of acrobatic catches in his history, so it means something for him to praise Pickens this way.

New quarterback Russell Wilson has always been known for his spectacular ability to rainbow a ball down the sideline, so Pickens should have more opportunities for highlight plays such as this. Hopefully, along with more routine plays, that get an offense into rhythm.

Holmes has the most important catch in Steelers’ history, but Pickens may come for that title if the Steelers find themselves in the Super Bowl during his tenure with the team.