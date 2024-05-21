Patrick Queen Brushes Off Contract Criticism: ‘So What If I Miss Out On 4 Or 5 Extra Mil’

The Pittsburgh Steelers made ILB Patrick Queen the highest-paid free agent acquisition in team history in March. The deal was for $41 million over three years, but the structure of the contract is very team-friendly to the Steelers. He received an $11.59 million signing bonus and a base salary that increases year over year. Because of the way it is structured, the Steelers will have plenty of outs down the line if it becomes necessary for whatever reason.

A player of his caliber who is just 24 years old and coming off a career season with the Baltimore Ravens probably could have commanded a slightly more favorable contract for himself, but Queen does not appear to be worried about that.

“Great organization. Great team, great coaches. I can easily re-up in 2 years, so what if I miss out on 4 or 5 extra mil? I can make more soon,” Queen posted on X in response to a fan criticizing his contract.

He had a chip on his shoulder after the Ravens declined his fifth-year option last offseason and ended up signing to the other side of the NFL’s top rivalry. He now gets to step in and be the guy in Pittsburgh. He will likely be wearing the green dot, and on the field for the overwhelming majority of the defensive snaps moving forward.

Queen is clearly where he wants to be and thinks very highly of the team. He will also be due for a contract extension just two years from now when he will be just 26 years old. That is very young for a third contract, and if everything goes well, he will have an opportunity for a huge payday the next go around. If that isn’t with Pittsburgh, then bump that timeline back one year, and he will be just 27 years old as an unrestricted free agent with seven years of starting experience.